LatAm credits end near intra-day highs

NEW YORK, March 23 (IFR) - Latin American credits enjoyed
strong buying on Monday as several investors sought to add risk
in anticipation that US interest rates will not rise as
aggressively as they had feared.
"A lot of this stems from the change in risk appetite post
the Fed," said a sovereign bond trader in New York. "People were
very defensive going into the Fed meeting. We have had a key
reversal."
Brazilian credit spreads tightened by 10bp to 15bp across
the board today, outperforming some investment-grade countries
in the region.
In the corporate space, bonds issued by Brazilian state-run
oil company Petrobras ended the session between 20bp and 30bp
tighter in spreads, with the 2024s last quoted at 545bp-535bp
and the 2044s quoted at 550bp-540bp.
"Everything is rallying and we are closing at the tights of
the day," said a New York-based corporate bond trader focusing
on Brazil.
Higher-yielding notes such as construction company
Odebrecht's 2042s, meanwhile, jumped three points in price to
end the day at 75.5-76.5, according to the trader.
Buying appetite appeared well distributed across credit
ratings and maturities.
"We are seeing good duration buying out of insurance
companies, rates buyers at the front of the curve and dedicated
EM buyers in the middle," said the trader.
"Investment grade sovereigns are still 300bp wide to the US,
which is 150bp wide to German Bunds. Valuations are still
compelling."
This all resulted in a particularly conducive backdrop for
Colombia, which was set to price a US$1bn reopening of its 5%
2045 notes at Treasuries plus 253bp, after receiving around
US$4.5bn in demand.
PIPELINE
Colombia Telecomunicaciones (ColTel), Colombia's
second-largest telecommunications company, has hired BBVA and
HSBC as structuring advisors as well as joint bookrunners along
with Citigroup and Credit Suisse to arrange a series of investor
meetings in the US, Europe and Asia.
A US dollar-denominated 144A/Reg S hybrid bond transaction
may follow. The issuer is rated BB/BB, while the hybrid bond is
expected to be rated B+/B. ColTel is 70% owned by Spain's
Telefonica S.A. and 30% owned by the Republic of Colombia.
Meetings kicked off last week and will continue until Tuesday.
In Peru, Mexican media company TV Azteca is expected to
bring to market a project bond related to the development of
Peru's fiber optic network as soon as this week.
(Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Natalie Harrison)