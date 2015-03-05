LatAm borrowers emerge on ECB support

NEW YORK, March 5 (IFR) - Latin American credits remained on
firm footing Thursday as the European Central Bank prepares to
kick off a EUR60bn monthly asset purchase program next week.
While expected, news about the ECB's quantitative easing has
helped the broader tone and encouraged some issuers to come out
of the shadows, with both Costa Rica and Kimberly-Clark de
Mexico moving forward with bond sales today.
Despite concerns about illiquidity, technicals remain
supportive for new issues - and investors have money to put to
work.
"(ECB President Mario) Draghi has said he is willing to buy
bonds at a negative yield and that has created a bid for
Treasuries," said a New York-based trader.
"Selling pressure at the long-end of Latin American
sovereign curves has stopped."
Costa Rica set initial price thoughts of 462.5bp on a new
30-year bond, providing a decent pick-up to the 410bp-415bp
secondary spread seen on the existing 2044s, according to Klaus
Spielkamp, a trader at Bulltick in Miami.
"It is a nice premium to the existing bonds," he said. "The
market is clearly liquid and looking for (buying) opportunities,
provided that the premium to the existing curve is enough."
Meanwhile Kimberly-Clark-de Mexico, 48% owned by US-based
Kimberly-Clark Corporation, is testing the waters with IPTs of
135bp area on a will-not-grow US$250m 10-year, offering 15-20bp
over the company's existing 2024s.
The A-/A rated high-quality credit is expected to draw a
decent crowd, but deal size may give some pause amid ongoing
concerns about illiquidity.
"It should be a screaming buy as the existing bonds were
trading at 118bp over, but people are scared about liquidity so
you might not get some of the fast money types involved," said
the New York trader.
Elsewhere, Brazilian credits were taking a breather with
little news to move the market this morning.
Brazilian oil entity Petrobras's bonds were taking back some
earlier spread tightening but only marginally, with prices
largely unchanged.
Its 2024s were being quoted earlier today at 503bp-493bp.
Other oil credits such as Colombian state-controlled
Ecopetrol were also watching prices drift after taking a beating
on poor results stemming from this year's dramatic plummet in
crude prices. Its 2025s were being quoted at 94.50 mid-market.
PIPELINE
Mexican media company TV Azteca is bringing to market a rare
project bond related to the development of the Andean country's
fiber optic network.
Panama has filed with the SEC to sell up to US$3.04bn in
debt, raising expectations that the sovereign could soon come to
the international bond market.
(Reporting by Paul Kilby; Editing by Marc Carnegie)