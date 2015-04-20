Southern Copper hogs limelight in quiet LatAm session

NEW YORK, April 20 (IFR) - Southern Copper, a miner with
operations in Peru and Mexico, hogged the limelight Monday with
a rare US$2bn bond sale in an otherwise quiet session for Latin
America credit markets.
With oil prices higher and the yield on the benchmark
10-year US Treasury still comfortably below 2%, the region's
benchmark bond prices held steady amid an improving tone in
emerging markets as China moved to combat slowing growth.
Brazilian oil firm Petrobras continues to be the focus of
attention ahead of the expected release of audited financial
results this week, with its 2024s closing at about 10bp tighter
today at 450bp.
"The thing we are really looking at this week are the
audited numbers from Petrobras, which should shed some more
light on the company's situation and could affect the rest of
the market," said a New York based broker.
Elsewhere, the 7.25% 2018s issued by Brazilian steelmaker
Usiminas were trading about a point lower at a cash price of
96.95 Monday after Fitch downgraded the credit to BB from BB+.
As justification for its move, the rating agency cited
deteriorating credit metrics on the back of weak steel demand
and the oversupply of iron ore.
The company may need to request a waiver on covenants that
set net leverage thresholds at 3.5x, just above the current
3.3x, it said.
Meanwhile, in the primary markets, Southern Copper managed
to ratchet in pricing on a new 10s/30s trade.
With little supply out of the region this year, investors
were keen to get their hands on the investment-grade name even
if it was from a commodity sector that has suffered sharp drops
in prices this year.
In all the issue saw order books swell to US$8.25bn plus,
split between US$4bn on the 10-year and US$4.25bn on the
30-year. The 10 and 30-year bonds were launched earlier at
Treasuries plus 205bp and 340bp, respectively. That is 25-35bp
tight to initial price talk of 240bp area on the 10-year and
365bp area on the 30-year.
"We haven't had much of deal pipeline because of all the
issues in Brazil, so this will act as a benchmark
investment-grade deal," said a broker.
PIPELINE
Banco de los Trabajadores (Bantrab) will hit the road next week
to market a possible subordinated debt offering through Deutsche
Bank.
The Guatemalan bank, which focuses on payroll-lending to
public sector employees, was in Santiago today, and will head to
Switzerland on April 22, New York on the 23rd and Miami on the
24th. The bank carries corporate ratings of Ba3/BB- by Moody's
and Fitch.
ACI Airport Sudamerica, controlling shareholder of the
concessionaire of Uruguay's Carrasco airport, mandated Bank of
America Merrill Lynch and Nomura for investor meetings that
concluded last week in London and Los Angeles.
A potential senior secured 144A/Reg S deal backed by future
dividends from a long-term airport concession contract may
follow.
Empresa Electrica Guacolda S.A. (Guacolda) has kicked off
roadshows as it markets a senior unsecured 144A/Reg S USD bond.
The borrower mandated Citigroup, GS and Itau as global
coordinators, while Scotiabank is joint bookrunner.
The company was in Los Angeles today, and will head to New
York on April 21 and Boston and New York on April 22. Guacolda
is owned 50% plus 1 share by AES Gener (Baa3/BBB-/BBB-), while
the remainder is held by infrastructure fund Global
Infrastructure Partners. Expected ratings are BBB-/BBB-.
Pacific Rubiales, the largest private oil producer in
Colombia, has kicked off investor meetings through Bank of
America Merrill Lynch, Citigroup and HSBC. The company will head
to Santiago on April 30, Los Angeles on May 4 and Miami on May
6.
(Reporting by Paul Kilby; Editing by Natalie Harrison)