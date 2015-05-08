LatAm credit prices drift higher in stronger market

NEW YORK, May 8 (IFR) - Latin American bond prices were
largely ending higher on Friday, tracking a rally in the broader
markets following the release of benign US jobs data earlier in
the session.
Jobless claims came in line with expectations but were not
high enough to make markets believe that the Fed would soon act
to hike short-term interest rates.
April payrolls were slightly below expectations at 223,000,
but March numbers were revised downward to 85,000.
"Most analysts think that rate hikes will now come in
September, but our research (analysts) think it will be
December," Klaus Spielkamp, head of fixed-income sales at
Bulltick in Miami.
The perceived reprieve from any imminent tightening in US
monetary policy has helped provide support to a Latin American
credit market that had already been resilient to this week's
sell-off in global rates.
Yields on the 10-year US Treasury were being spotted at
around 2.12% in early afternoon trading, down from the 2.25%
earlier this week.
Low beta sovereign bonds were ending the day stronger as a
result, with Brazil 2025s closing around 99.75-100.00, up from
the 98.50 mid-market price seen Thursday.
Such levels put the bond closer to tapping range amid
speculation that the Brazilian sovereign may soon reopen the
10-year benchmark to send a message that the country now has
access to international funding.
Elsewhere, bonds issued by oil and gas name Pacific Rubiales
were off recent highs following news that a group of investors
headed by the O'Hara Administration had accumulated an
approximately 19.02% position in the company.
The move is seen complicating plans by Mexican conglomerate
Alfa and Harbour Energy to purchase Pacific Rubiales for C$6 per
share in a deal valued at around US$5bn, including debt.
O'Hara's stake is now slightly larger than the approximately
18.95% stake held by Alfa.
"This means that O'Hara is a bigger owner than Alfa, and I
don't believe Alfa wants a partner," said Spielkamp.
Pacific Rubiales's 2025s were off the recent 87.00 high, but
still well supported at around 85.50-86.50 despite the news.
(Reporting By Paul Kilby; editing by Shankar Ramakrishnan)