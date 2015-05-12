LatAm Airlines preps debt sale in US

NEW YORK, May 12 (IFR) - LatAm Airlines is wrapping
roadshows on Tuesday in the US ahead of a potential sale of debt
securities through leads Citigroup, Deutsche Bank and JP Morgan,
said a source.
The borrower is marketing a specialized type of aircraft
financing called enhanced equipment trust certificates (EETCs),
which have been used by foreign airlines to access the US
capital markets at attractive costs.
The airline, the result of a merger between Brazil's TAM
airlines and Chile's LAN airlines, received a first time Ba2
corporate family rating from Moody's in early April.
That same month, Fitch downgraded the credit to BB- from BB,
citing high leverage. While leverage is high for the ratings
category, Fitch expects the company to lower adjusted gross
leverage to around 5x between 2015-2016, down from 6.1x in
December 2014.
Moody's cited the airline's well diversified business
portfolio, adequate liquidity and an operating structure that
has allowed it to remain competitive. Ratings have been
constrained by the company's mismatch between dollar costs and
local currency revenues.
As of December 31 2014, LatAm Airlines had some US$1.5bn in
cash and short-term investments, enough to cover its debt
maturities this year, Moody's said. It also has access to
US$210m in committed credit lines, which are subject to covenant
tests and material adverse change clause, the agency said.
(Reporting By Paul Kilby; Editing by Shankar Ramakrishnan)