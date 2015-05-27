TCL to top off debt restructuring with new loan syndication

BRIEF-Surgery Partners to acquire National Surgical Healthcare for about $760 mln
* Surgery partners to acquire national surgical healthcare from Irving place capital
NEW YORK, May 27 (IFR) - Trinidad Cement Limited (TCL) is poised to launch a US$245m five-year term loan as it seeks to turn a new leaf following the completion of a debt restructuring earlier this year.
Bank meetings in New York on Thursday will kick off a syndication being led by Credit Suisse and Citigroup, whose bridge loan to the company is expected to be taken out with this transaction.
After failing to bring a debut international bond to market last year, TCL was forced in October to miss a debt payment for the second time this decade and enter into restructuring talks with its creditors.
Since then, the company has used a US$245m nine-month bridge loan through Credit Suisse and Citigroup to prepay its secured and unsecured debt at a discount.
That loan carried an interest rate of Libor plus 625bp, with quarterly increments of 1%.
The restructuring process also saw Cemex, the Mexican cement producer and the single largest shareholder in TCL, up its stake to 39.5% from 20% through a rights offering that raised an additional US$57.13m.
In May 2014, the issuer tried to gain some breathing space by extending maturities through a US$325m-equivalent debut international bond issue. However, the company was forced to shelf the transaction, which saw order books reach just US$389m.
The borrower failed to see eye-to-eye with the buyside on pricing, which started in the mid to high 8s and was revised to 9.5% amid talk that investors were seeking double-digit yields.
GMP Securities, Byron Capital Markets and Jamaica Money Market Brokers were the lead managers on the bond transaction. (Reporting By Paul Kilby; editing by Shankar Ramakrishnan)
May 10 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
DUBAI, May 9 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Wednesday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.