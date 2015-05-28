LatAm credit markets end wider against shaky backdrop

NEW YORK, May 28 (IFR) - Weaker equities, currencies and
crude prices made for a shaky backdrop in Latin America's credit
markets on Thursday as investors to took profits and sent
spreads wider.
Traders have been reporting the emergence of a few bottom
fishers as prices become cheaper, but overall the buyside remain
wary of deteriorating fundamentals amid weaker commodity prices.
Risk appetite was on the wane Thursday amid ongoing worries
about the outcome of Greek debt negotiations and a sharp drop in
Chinese stock prices earlier in the day.
And with US Treasuries holding steady - the yield on the
10-year bond was essentially flat at around 2.13% - spreads are
trending wider as debt prices fall.
"We have been weak all week and there has been a lot of
profit taking," said a New York based trader who thought the
market had been overbought.
Brazilian oil company Petrobras's 2024s were some 8bp wider
at 420bp-410bp, while miner Vale 2022s were weaker by about 5bp
at 255bp-245bp.
Crude ended higher on Thursday but trading was choppy as the
dollar made further gains and local currencies such as the
Brazilian Real suffered further losses.
The Real was back up at 3.16 against the dollar Thursday,
while the sovereign's 2025s were also weaker at a mid-market
price of 98.75.
Yet despite rockier conditions, Brazilian corporates
continue to move forward with bond sales. Food company BRF
announced today that it would price a euro-denominated
seven-year bond as soon as Friday, while aircraft manufacturer
Embraer will soon kick off roadshows.
Meanwhile hopes that the sovereign would soon set a new
pricing benchmark are quickly evaporating after the country's
treasury chief was quoted saying Thursday that conditions had
not yet improved enough to sell bonds in the international
markets.
In the corporate space, bonds backed by drillships and on
charter to Petrobras also continued to sink.
Odebrecht's 6.75% 2022s were down about half a point at
89.75-90.75, while Schahin's 2023s were hovering around 49.00
following Fitch's decision to downgrade the notes to CC from B-
on Wednesday. The move reflects the termination of the Petrobras
charter agreements with the company, the agency said.
Schahin said in a statement that the cancellation of such
contracts could result in US$4bn of losses for creditors and
shareholders and that it plans to contest the state-own oil
company's decision in court.
PIPELINE
LatAm Airlines marketing a potential senior unsecured bond
offering and to tender for TAM's 9.50% 2020s. The company was in
Boston on Thursday and will head to Los Angeles on May 29. The
following week it will be in New York on June 1 and 2, leaving
June 3 open for conference calls.
Ratings are Ba2/BB/BB- by Moody's, S&P and Fitch. The deal
is being done in conjunction with a tender offer and consent
solicitation for US$300m in outstanding 9.50% 2020s issued by
TAM.
Citigroup and JP Morgan are acting as global coordinators as
well as joint bookrunners along with Bank of America Merrill
Lynch, BTG Pactual, Credit Agricole and Santander.
Goldman Sachs is looking to bundle debt backing three of
Colombia's 4G highway projects and sell it as an up to US$500m
144A bond in the US markets as early as July.
Mario Alberto Huertas, the local construction company that
won the highway concessions, has appointed Goldman Sachs as
global co-ordinator and lead arranger for the financing efforts.
It has also retained local bank Structure Banca de Inversion as
financial adviser.
Mexico's Comision Federal de Electricidad (CFE) has hired a
string of banks to take it on the road to meet fixed-income
investors. The state-owned power company has selected BBVA, Bank
of America Merrill Lynch, Citigroup, Goldman Sachs, HSBC, Morgan
Stanley and Scotiabank to organize the meetings.
The borrower, rated Baa1/BBB+/BBB+, will head to Los Angeles
on May 29, London on June 1, Boston on June 2 and New York on
June 3.
(Reporting By Paul Kilby; editing by Shankar Ramakrishnan)