LATAM WRAP-Jamaica takes center stage with US$2bn bond sale

NEW YORK, July 23 (IFR) - Jamaica was poised to raise US$2bn
through a dual-tranche bond sale on Thursday, adding much-needed
supply to what has been a lackluster primary market in Latin
America.
The offering, which consists of 2028 and 2045 bonds, saw
order books swell to around US$4.5bn as investors took a shine
to a deal offering a nice pick-up to the sovereign's curve.
The healthy demand allowed leads to squeeze pricing on the
longer-dated tranche by a good quarter point before launching a
US$650m 2045 to yield 7.875%, the tight end of 8% area guidance
and inside initial talk of 8.25% area.
Jamaica, Caa2/B/B-, is also set to garner US$1.35bn from the
2028, which was launched at 6.75%, the lower end of 6.75%-6.875%
guidance and inside preliminary talk of high 6s-7%.
The decision to load up on the shorter but less expensive
tranche made sense as the sovereign is using proceeds in part to
retire approximately US$3bn of PetroCaribe debt owed to
Venezuela at a steeply discounted price of US$1.5bn.
The liability management transaction is part of the
government's efforts to improve its credit metrics as it
undergoes a fiscal adjustment program.
Debt to GDP would have dropped from 136.7% to 126.3% for
fiscal year 2014-2015 if the debt had been retired earlier this
year, according to an investor presentation.
Seen as an improving credit story, Jamaica has enjoyed
recent upgrades from both S&P and Moody's, which now rate the
sovereign at Caa2 (Positive) and B (Stable).
"(International) investors are underweight Jamaica and it
has been one of the best performing counties in the EMBIG index
over the last few months," the investor said.
The bond was seen as priced to sell - even after leads
pushed yields lower.
At a final yield of 6.75%, the 2028 is offering a
approximately 87.5bp of pick-up from where the sovereign's
7.625% 2025s trade.
It is a similar story with the new 2045, which is being
priced some 112.5bp wide to the existing 8% 2039s.
Elsewhere it was another tough day for Brazilian credits,
which widened another 15bp-20bp after the government announced
revisions to its primary surplus targets.
"(The cuts) raised questions not only about Brazil's very
short-term fiscal standing but also its ability ... to implement
the needed fiscal consolidation to avoid a downgrade to junk,"
Nomura analysts wrote today.
The dour mood in Brazil has thrown into question the timing
of a bond deal from Brazilian conglomerate Cosan, which wrapped
up roadshows Wednesday but has yet to announce any deal terms.
PIPELINE
Sagicor Financial Corporation, an insurance and financial
services provider with operations in the Caribbean and the US,
hired JP Morgan and Scotiabank to arrange fixed-income meetings
in the US and Europe ahead of a potential US$-denominated
144A/Reg S bond issue.
The meetings will take place in London on July 27, Boston on
July 28, Los Angeles on July 29 and New York on July 30.
Expected corporate ratings are BB-/B from S&P/Fitch.
Whisper of mid 6% are being heard on a US$750m 7NC3 from
Sable International Finance Limited (Cable & Wireless) as it
kicks off roadshows via BNP Paribas, JP Morgan, RBC and
Scotiabank. Expected ratings are Ba3/B.
Brazilian conglomerate Cosan Overseas has wrapped up
roadshows this week after marketing a possible 144A/Reg S bond
offering.
Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Bradesco, Itau BBA, Morgan
Stanley and Santander organized the meetings. Expected ratings
are Ba2/BB/BB+ by Moody's, S&P and Fitch.
Brazilian refractory company Magnesita has announced plans
to buy back as much as all of its outstanding 7.875% senior
notes due 2020 and to modify their terms and remove all
restricting covenants.
America Movil (A2/A-/A) and Telesites (expected
NR/BBB-/BBB-) wrapped up investor meetings via Citigroup,
Inbursa, BBVA and Santander. The meetings were intended to
discuss the new Operadora de Sites Mexicanos business and gauge
interest for 144A/Reg S deals in Mexican pesos and/or USD.
Banco Santander Chile (Aa3/A/A+) wrapped up meetings via
Deutsche Bank and Santander to discuss opportunities in the
domestic Chilean markets.
(Reporting By Paul Kilby)