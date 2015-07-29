LATAM WRAP-Telesites in spotlight as LatAm credits firm

NEW YORK, July 29 (IFR) - A peso bond from Mexico's
Telesites had the market's full attention on Wednesday,
injecting some life into the region's moribund primary markets.
The cell tower spinoff of telco America Movil is poised to
raise its targeted Ps15bn after launching a Ps3.5bn 10-year at
Mbonos plus 190bp, a Ps4.5bn floater at TIIE plus 50bp, and an
inflation-linked 15-year at 155bp over the government Udibono
curve.
But the smaller size on the Euroclearable tranche aimed at
foreigners underscored uncertainty over an asset class hit by
the recent slide in the Mexican peso and broader dissatisfaction
over the illiquidity of such instruments.
With America Movil's Global peso 2024 bond trading at around
135bp over Mbonos, some also thought the pricing somewhat
ambitious.
"It looks tight when taking into account the ratings
differentials between America Movil (A2/A-/A-) and Telesites
(BBB-/BBB-) and the fact that it is a new name," said a banker
away from the deal.
Meanwhile in the secondary market, Brazilian assets were
largely enjoying some tightening despite S&P revising its
outlook to negative on 30 corporate names from that country.
The move follows the rating agency's decision on Tuesday to
assign a negative outlook to the sovereign's BBB- rating,
setting it on a path for a possible demotion to junk.
The 2024s of state-owned oil entity Petrobras were some 8bp
tighter at 502bp, while bank names such as BTG Pactual and Banco
do Brasil were also better bid, according to one trader.
"People were expecting bad news and jumped in to buy, but
that window doesn't last long," he said.
Meanwhile, miners were also making a comeback on Wednesday.
Chilean copper producer Codelco was trading some 25bp-30bp
inside recent wides, with the 2044s being quoted at 230bp.
It was a similar story for Southern Copper, whose 2045s were
being quoted at 371bp.
PIPELINE
Sagicor Financial, an insurance and financial services
provider with operations in the Caribbean and the US, hired JP
Morgan and Scotiabank to arrange fixed-income meetings in the US
and Europe ahead of a potential USD-denominated 144A/Reg S bond
issue.
Expected corporate ratings are BB-/B from S&P/Fitch.
Whispers of mid 6% are being heard on a US$750m 7NC3 from
Sable International Finance Limited (Cable & Wireless), with
pricing expected this week via BNP Paribas, JP Morgan, RBC and
Scotiabank. Expected ratings are Ba3/B.
Brazilian conglomerate Cosan Overseas has wrapped up
roadshows a week after marketing a possible 144A/Reg S bond
offering. Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Bradesco, Itau BBA,
Morgan Stanley and Santander organized the meetings. Expected
ratings are Ba2/BB/BB+ by Moody's, S&P and Fitch.
(Reporting by Paul Kilby; Editing by Marc Carnegie)