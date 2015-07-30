LATAM WRAP-Vale outperforms as Brazil credits stable

NEW YORK, July 30 (IFR) - Brazilian credits enjoyed a rare
day of stable price action on Thursday led by miner Vale, whose
bonds were some 20bp narrower following the release of
better-than-expected results.
The company showed a profit in the second quarter after
suffering a string of quarterly losses due to sinking iron
prices.
"It was a nice report from Vale," one trader told IFR. "They
have a structure that makes them more cost-efficient than
others, and that has shown up in the numbers."
The rest of the Brazilian credit complex was meanwhile
trading flat to a few basis points tighter after a volatile few
weeks culminated in S&P's decision on Tuesday to assign a
negative outlook to the sovereign's BBB- rating.
"It was overdone," said a second trader, attributing the
dramatic price swings in large part to summer illiquidity. "We
shouldn't have seen a sell-off of this magnitude."
Brazil's 2025s were spotted at a 94.40-95.00 after falling
all the way to 93.00 on Monday as investors reacted to the
government's dramatic downward revision of surplus targets last
week.
Other market players feel that Brazil may be set for another
bout of volatility, however, if Moody's decides to maintain its
negative outlook on a downgrade to Baa3.
Elsewhere some Argentina bonds were under pressure after the
central bank and state-owned pension administrator ANSES sold
dollar bonds to support the currency, according to Jorge
Piedrahita, CEO of brokerage Torino.
Bonar 2024s were down about half a point at 94.50.
In Venezuela, stabilizing crude prices and increasingly
strong poll numbers for the opposition ahead of December's
parliamentary elections were spurring a mini rally at the
short-end of the sovereign curve.
"We will look back at the election as the beginning of
changes in Venezuela," said Piedrahita. "The Chavistas will face
tremendous political pressures because the (electoral) defeat
could be the largest in their history."
Meanwhile in the primary markets, Telesites - the cell tower
spinoff of America Movil - did not emerge today with an expected
dollar offering after raising Ps15bn in the peso bond market on
Wednesday.
PIPELINE
Sagicor Financial, an insurance and financial services
provider with operations in the Caribbean and the US, hired JP
Morgan and Scotiabank to arrange fixed-income meetings in the US
and Europe ahead of a potential USD-denominated 144A/Reg S bond
issue.
Expected corporate ratings are BB-/B from S&P/Fitch.
Whispers of mid 6% are being heard on a US$750m 7NC3 from
Sable International Finance Limited (Cable & Wireless), with
pricing expected this week via BNP Paribas, JP Morgan, RBC and
Scotiabank. Expected ratings are Ba3/B.
Brazilian conglomerate Cosan Overseas has wrapped up
roadshows a week after marketing a possible 144A/Reg S bond
offering.
Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Bradesco, Itau BBA, Morgan
Stanley and Santander organized the meetings. Expected ratings
are Ba2/BB/BB+ by Moody's, S&P and Fitch.
(Reporting By Paul Kilby)