LATAM WRAP-Weak oil prices drive Ecuador bonds down even further

NEW YORK, Aug 20 (IFR) - Ecuador bond prices fell on
Thursday after US crude hit a six-year low on Thursday,
exacerbating fears about the oil exporter's ability to pay its
debt.
With oil accounting for about 52% of its exports, the Andean
nation is particularly vulnerable to the slump in commodities
that is pressuring bond prices elsewhere in emerging markets.
Ecuador now faces some tough choices that may impact
investors who were persuaded just a year ago to buy the
country's first bond issue in nearly a decade from the same
government that defaulted in 2008.
Ecuadorian bond prices have essentially moved in line with
crude, steadily declining since May. But they took another leg
down this week as investors absorbed the tough challenges ahead
for the country.
The sovereign's 2020s were trading at 76.50 on Thursday,
down from the 77.15 seen at the beginning of the week, while the
2020s have tumbled to 85.30 versus 88.30 seen on Monday.
In a report entitled "This time is worse," Bank of America
Merrill Lynch analyst warned that Ecuador faced painful
adjustments that may threaten a dollarized economy reliant on
oil exports.
"We expect the government to avoid abrupt spending cuts by
issuing more debt and tapping assets, rather than defaulting,'
the bank said.
Raising funding, however, may prove difficult. The country's
financing requirements for 2015 stand at US$10.5bn, or 10% of
GDP, with the government having already raised some US$6.3bn as
of June, said S&P.
Ecuador garnered US$1.5bn of that amount through two bond
sales this year, but at a higher-than-expected cost as
international investors pushed back on a credit hit by sinking
oil prices.
"Investors have focused for a long time on Ecuador's
willingness to pay given past defaults, but I think now it is
more about ability to pay," said Sarah Glendon, head of
sovereign research at Gramercy, whose base case has the
government paying the maturity on the 2015 in December.
Glendon believes that the government will likely make that
payment with cash on hand rather than roll it over, given that
tapping the markets is likely to extract an extremely high cost.
"They have already borrowed so much from the domestic social
security agency and domestic banks, and I don't see them being
able to increase borrowing from CAF and the IADB."
(Reporting By Paul Kilby; editing by Shankar Ramakrishnan)