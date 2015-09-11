LATAM WRAP-Investors reassess after Brazil downgrade

NEW YORK, Sept 11 (IFR) - LatAm credit markets put in a
mixed performance on Friday as investors reassessed their
positions in the wake of S&P's decision to downgrade Brazil to
junk.
Brazil continues to be under pressure as markets brace for
more cuts in the corporate space as well as the knock-on effects
of forced selling among passive accounts.
Bonds of state-owned oil company Petrobras, also downgraded
by S&P this week, were largely wider except at the long end,
where short-covering was providing some support.
Benchmark Petrobras 2024s were quoted at 730bp-720bp, some
30bp wider on the day as accounts take measure of the
consequences for a company that now carries two junk ratings.
"Petrobras still has to rely on the international markets,
and for them the cost of funding will increase," one trader told
IFR. "They will have to adjust to this new reality."
Barclays has already named Petrobras as one of several
Brazilian credits likely to be dropped from its Global and US
Aggregate indices.
That move is likely to force passive index investors to drop
the name in coming weeks.
"Some people are moving out of Petrobras into
(investment-grade oil companies) Ecopetrol and Pemex," said a
second trader.
Brazilian bank names such as Banco do Brasil, Bradesco and
Itau - other names cited by Barclays that could be dropped from
the Global Aggregate Index - were also under pressure.
Itau's 2022s were down about half a point at 90.75-91.50,
while Banco do Brasil's 8.5% perps were also weaker, though at a
wider bid/offer spread of 91.50-93.00.
Elsewhere in the region, though, debt prices were holding up
fairly well after the pace of outflows from EM-dedicated bond
funds slowed this week.
About US$851m exited the asset class in the week ended
September 9, well below the US$2.4bn-plus outflow seen in each
of the three prior weeks, said UniCredit, citing EPFR data.
This trend could continue in the short term if oil prices
find a floor and the Fed decides to delay rate hikes this month,
the bank said.
Against that backdrop, Chilean copper giant Codelco's new
10-year bond inched tighter to be quoted at 251bp-246bp. It
priced this week at 250bp.
PIPELINE
Mexican real-estate investment trust Fibra Uno has wrapped
up meetings with fixed-income investors this week through Bank
of America, Credit Suisse, HSBC and Santander.
Mexican real-estate investment trust Terrafina has also
finished meeting accounts as it markets a potential
US$400m-$500m bond offering.
The borrower has mandated Barclays and Citigroup as lead
managers, with Itau coming in as co-manager. Expected ratings
are Baa3/BBB-.
Both issuers could tap the market as soon as next week.
(Reporting by Paul Kilby; Editing by Marc Carnegie)