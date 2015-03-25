REFILE-LatAm credits hold up as sentiment turns

(Refiles to add editor's name)
By Davide Scigliuzzo
NEW YORK, March 25 (IFR) - Latin American credits largely
withstood a softening in global market conditions on Wednesday,
as US Treasuries and major stock indices sold off following an
unexpected drop in US durable goods orders.
"The market is coming off a bit after opening very strong,"
said a corporate bond trader in New York. "But most credits are
still tighter (on the day)."
Notes issued by Brazilian state-run oil company Petrobras
were among the outperformers. Its curve gave up some earlier
gains but still ended the session some 11bp tighter in spreads
terms.
Indeed, most investment-grade names ended about 4bp-10bp
tighter on the day after holding firm against a weaker US
Treasury market, where yields on the 10-year note rose 5bp to
1.93%.
Brazilian financials were in demand, with Banco do Brasil's
2022s and 2023s both closing roughly a point higher at 92.5-93.0
and 97.5-98.5 respectively.
Among sovereigns, Argentine bonds barely budged despite the
country's Finance Minister Axel Kicillof questioning the
legality of a US court ruling allowing Citigroup to process two
upcoming payments on the country's local law dollar bonds.
Argentina's local-law Discount bonds were ending the session
at 97.5-98.5, having lost half a point at most over the last
couple of session, according to a second New York-based trader.
Discount and Par bonds issued under New York law were also
little changed on the day, ending the session at 102.5-103.5 and
58.5-59.5 respectively.
The deal, which was designed to prevent Citigroup from
losing its banking license in the country, will be reviewed by
Argentina's securities commission and central bank, Kicillof
said, according to Reuters.
In primary markets, Colombia Telecomunicaciones (ColTel),
brought to market a particularly rare single-B rated hybrid bond
that will bolster its balance sheet under new accounting
standards.
The US$500m perpetual non-call five bond priced at par to
yield 8.5%, after orders swelled to over US$1.4bn. The notes
were quoted at 99.5-100.0 in the gray market, according to a
second trader in New York.
PIPELINE
In Peru, Mexican media company TV Azteca is expected to
bring to market a project bond related to the development of
Peru's fiber optic network as soon as this week.
(Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Paul Kilby)