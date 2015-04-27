More LatAm borrowers emerge in strong market

NEW YORK, April 27 (IFR) - EM investors shrugged off worries
about Greek debt negotiations and were back in risk-on mode on
Monday, sending LatAm credit spreads tighter and bringing more
borrowers out of the woodwork.
"Europe was a bit weaker, but there is strength in Latin
America at the open," said a New York-based trader. "People keep
getting more comfortable about putting money to work in Brazil,
and Vale is the bond of choice today."
The Brazilian miner watched its bonds tighten another 10bp
across the curve on the back of stronger iron ore prices, though
some traders think the rally may have extended too far.
"At these levels it has become a massive sell, especially
the belly of the curve," said a second trader. "There has been a
short squeeze from crossover accounts."
The company's 2022s were being quoted at around 260bp, while
its 2042s were spotted at 440bp-430bp.
Petrobras debt was also inching tighter as a relief rally
sent its bonds and other Brazilian corporates tighter after the
embattled oil company finally released full-year audited results
last week.
This comes after an active week in the primary markets which
saw some US$5.5bn in new supply from an eclectic group of
borrowers including Argentina, oil company YPF, Chilean utility
Guacolda, Paraguay and miner Southern Copper.
The Bonar 2024s, which Argentina tapped last week at 103.00,
were largely unchanged Monday morning at 104.25-104.75.
Southern Copper's new 2025s and 2045s were respectively
trading at 194bp-189bp and 335bp-330bp, versus re-offer spreads
of 205bp and 340bp.
Against the positive backdrop, more deals are expected to
emerge, with JB y Compania SA de CV (Jose Cuervo) becoming the
latest borrower to join the pipeline. It has mandated Bank of
America Merrill Lynch and Citigroup as it seeks to market a
possible senior unsecured USD bond.
The borrower will be in London on Wednesday, Boston on
Thursday and Los Angeles on Friday. Next week it will be in
Chicago on May 4 and New York on May 5. The global spirits
company, rated BBB/BBB by S&P and Fitch, is the largest tequila
producer in the world.
ACI Airport Sudamerica, the controlling shareholder of the
concessionaire of Uruguay's Carrasco airport, is out with price
guidance of 7.25% area on a US$200m 2032 senior secured bond
ahead of expected pricing tomorrow. Expected ratings on the
144A/Reg S bond are BB+/BB+ by S&P and Fitch. Joint bookrunners
are Bank of America Merrill Lynch and Nomura.
PIPELINE
Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior (Bladex), a
Panama-based trade bank, will kick off fixed-income investor
meetings next week through BAML and Citigroup.
The borrower, rated Baa2/BBB/BBB+, will be in London and Los
Angeles today and head to Switzerland and Boston on April 28 and
New York and Philadelphia on April 29.
Banco de los Trabajadores (Bantrab) wrapped up roadshows
last week after marketing a subordinated debt offering through
Deutsche Bank. Pricing is expected next week.
The Guatemalan bank, which focuses on payroll-lending to
public sector employees, is approaching investors with up to
US$100m of 10-year sub loan participation notes, which are being
recognized as Tier 2 capital by local regulators. The bank has
corporate ratings of Ba3/BB-.
Pacific Rubiales, the largest private oil producer in
Colombia, has kicked off investor meetings through Bank of
America Merrill Lynch, Citigroup and HSBC. The company heads to
Santiago on April 30, Los Angeles on May 4 and Miami on May 6.
(Reporting by Paul Kilby; Editing by Marc Carnegie)