Marfrig bonds rally on Moy Park sale to rival JBS

NEW YORK, June 22 (IFR) - Bonds issued by Brazilian beef
producer Marfrig were enjoying a five-point rally on Monday as
investors cheered the deleveraging potential behind its sale of
UK subsidiary Moy Park.
The company's bonds leapt this morning after Marfig
announced late Sunday that it would sell Moy Park to its larger
rival JBS in a transaction valued at US$1.5bn comprising a cash
payment of US$1.19bn and GBP200m of net debt.
The sale is seen as credit positive as it will allow the
company to deleverage further and eliminate the uncertainty over
how Marfrig would monetize an asset that it had been expected to
spin-off.
"If Marfrig was going to maintain a majority (stake) in Moy
Park, it wouldn't have been able to raise enough to lower
leverage (substantially)," said Omar Zeolla, a corporate analyst
at Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.
Gross debt following the sale is expected to drop to
R$8.321bn from R$13.4bn, cutting net debt to approximately
R$5.7bn, the company said in a presentation to investors.
The idea is to improve free cash flow, which will be used to
increase Brazilian beef exports and accelerate growth
opportunities in the US and Asia.
Net debt to Ebitda jumped from three times in 2013 to five
times by the end of last year, but Fitch expects that to drop to
4-4.5 times by the end of 2015.
While JBS's recently issued 2025s were down about a point in
the morning at around 98.50 mid-market, many see the deal as a
win-win situation for both parties.
"Marfrig is getting a good price, but JBS has an ability to
turn acquisitions around quickly and people had been worried
that they might do a much bigger acquisition," said a senior
banker.
Marfrig's 2019s and 2020s, rated B+/B+/B2, were
respectively being quoted on Monday morning at around
94.00-95.00 and 102.50-103.50.
That marks an up to five-point jump from the 90.50 and 98.00
mid market prices being quoted on Friday, but really only puts
them back close to levels seen in mid-May.
"People had been getting increasingly pessimistic about
margins," said the banker.
"(The sale) addresses the question of what they are going to
do with Moy Park and they are pulling down leverage, but the
question is: can they really generate better cash flows from the
business?"
Over the last year or so, Marfrig has improved its debt
profile through a series of liability management transactions.
However, it was forced to abandon a planned bond sale and
tender offer in November after failing to see eye to eye with
the buyside over pricing and as the kick-back scandal
surrounding Petrobras weighed on Brazilian credits overall.
This was followed by the resignation in January of its CEO
Sergio Rial, the former Cargill executive and Bear Stearns
banker who had led the charge on the deleveraging front.
The move sent the 2019s and 2020s to yearly lows in mid
February of 84.10 and 90.00 before they started recovering later
that month.
(Reporting By Paul Kilby; Editing by Shanker Ramakrishnan)