Ecopetrol breaks silence in risk-on day for LatAm markets

NEW YORK, June 23 (IFR) - A recovery in LatAm debt spreads
opened a window for Colombia's Ecopetrol on Tuesday when it
printed a US$1.5bn 11-year bond - the state-owned oil company's
first debt issue in nine months.
Optimism over Greek debt talks spurred risk buying on
Tuesday, leaving LatAm debt spreads tightening against a weaker
US Treasury market, and also benefiting the oil credit that has
received a battering in secondary this year.
"We are trading well today and are tighter across most
credit spreads," said a New York based trader focused on Latin
American credits. "I guess most people think a Greek deal will
get done or they will kick the can down the road."
Even with Heinz's jumbo US$10bn multi-tranche deal in the US
high-grade market, Ecopetrol came on a relatively quiet day in
the primary market, leaving the runway open for the Colombian
borrower.
The deal, which saw books peak at around US$4.7bn, marked
the issuer's first such foray since this year's dramatic dip in
crude prices left investors fretting about the quasi-sovereign
borrower.
Indeed, the company's bond prices have been on a
roller-coaster ride since November last year.
Its 4.125% 2025s hit a 91 cent trough several times over
that period, only to bounce to a year-to-date high of 98.125 and
then tip back to around 92.50-93.00 just prior to the deal's
announcement.
Those low secondary levels essentially disqualified the
existing 10-year from being retapped and hence the borrower
opted for a new 11-year benchmark instead.
Testing waters at what was considered generous initial
thoughts of 320bp area, leads were able to squeeze guidance to
310bp area (plus/minus 5bp) before pricing the deal at 99.328
with a 5.375% coupon to yield 5.457% or Treasuries plus 305bp.
Even there, bankers and analysts spied some upside against
the 4.125% 2025, which had been trading at around 280bp on a G
spread basis, or versus the 295bp spread that one trader
considered to be fair value on a new 10-year.
The higher coupon and yield on the new 2026s were also seen
as favorable for holders of the existing bonds who were expected
to be compensated for the higher price if they were to switch
over to the new securities.
"Even with lower oil prices it is still a low leveraged
quasi sovereign," said a corporate debt analyst.
The bond jumped in the grey to be bid as high as plus .50
only to trade down to plus 3/8 to 7/8 over reoffer. In the end,
the deal saw demand peak at US$3.5bn from the US, US$1bn from
Europe and US$200m from Asia.
PIPELINE
Grupo Posadas is on the road through Citigroup, Bank of America
Merrill Lynch and JP Morgan ahead of a possible USD 144A/Reg S
bond sale. The company, rated B2/B/B+ by Moody's/S&P/Fitch, saw
accounts in Boston on Tuesday and will head to New York on
Wednesday.
Jamaica has started investor meetings via Citigroup. The
country, rated Caa2/B/B-, saw accounts in Germany on Tuesday and
wind up in Amsterdam on Wednesday.
Meetings are being described as a non-deal roadshow, but
markets have been expecting the sovereign to raise funding to
retire a PetroCaribe loan owed to Venezuela.
(Reporting By Paul Kilby)