LatAm credit spreads inch tighter as investors focus on Greece

NEW YORK, June 26 (IFR) - Latin American credit were mostly
tighter on light volumes on Friday with prices holding their own
against weaker US Treasuries.
The yield on the 10-year US Treasury jumped to 2.47%
following a retreat from safe haven assets on news that Eurozone
creditors had offered to release aid in effort to cut a deal
with Greece.
A successful resolution to Greek debt talks over the weekend
could push US rates higher, putting further pressure on LatAm
credits, said a New York-based trader.
This includes debt prices in Brazil, which have recently
retreated amid speculation that Petrobras's corruption scandal
could impact powerful political figures, including former
President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.
"There is a lot of money being lost in Brazil, with guys
trying to call the bottom," said a New York based trader. "What
I care about is performance and price action and price action
has been weak in Brazil."
Brazilian construction firm Odebrecht's 2029s continued to
slip following the arrest last week of its CEO in connection
with the investigation into kick-backs at Petrobras.
Those bonds were being quoted about half a point lower, but
at wide bid offer of 75.50-77.00, though the company's 6.75%
2022s, backed by drillships on charter to Petrobras, were about
1/4 point stronger at 71.375-72.375.
Elsewhere, the recently minted seven-year bond from Mexican
hotel chain Posadas was putting in a strong performance jumping
to as high as 101.75-102.00 after pricing yesterday at par to
yield 7.875%.
Meanwhile, bonds issued by Pacific Rubiales were drifting
lower on Friday as Mexico's Alfa stood firm in its bid for the
oil and gas company amid a heated proxy battle over the
acquisition.
The latest shot across the bows in Venezuelan investment
firm O'Hara Administration Co's efforts to block the sale came
last night when conglomerate Alfa said its offer of C$6.50 per
share was "fair and final".
The 2023s and 2025s were about a quarter point lower this
morning at 76.00-77 and 76.60-77.50, respectively. Meanwhile,
the shorter-dated 2019s were at 86.50-88.00, down from
87.25-88.00 Thursday.
This comes as EM debt funds suffered their fifth straight
week of outflows, albeit at a relatively modest pace. Some
US$343.83m exiting the asset class during the week ending June
24, according to UniCredit citing EPFR data.
PIPELINE
Peruvian development bank Corporacion Financiera de
Desarrollo SA (COFIDE) has mandated Citigroup, Morgan Stanley
and Standard Chartered to roadshow a possible US dollar
144A/RegS bond sale.
The borrower, rated BBB+/BBB+, was in Boston today and will
head to London on June 29 and wrapping up in New York on June
30.
Banco Santander Chile has mandated Deutsche Bank and
Santander to arrange global fixed-income investor meetings to
discuss opportunities in the domestic Chilean markets.
The bank, rated Aa3/A/A+, will be in London on July 6, in
Boston on July 7, in New York and nearby on July 8 and 9,
finishing up in Los Angeles on July 10.
Jamaica, rated Caa2/B/B-, has wrapped up roadshows via
Citigroup. The meetings were described as a non-deal roadshow,
but markets have been expecting the sovereign to raise funding
to retire a PetroCaribe loan owed to Venezuela.
(Reporting By Paul Kilby; Edited by Shankar Ramakrishnan)