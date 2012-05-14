Brent ends at 3-1/2-mth low on Greece, China worries

May 14 Brent crude oil futures slid to the lowest level in 3-1/2 months on Monday as Greece's political impasse raised fears it might exit the euro zone and concerns lingered about an economic slowdown in China, prompting a broad commodities sell-off.

Brent crude for June delivery settled at $111.57 a barrel, falling 69 cents, or 0.61 percent, the lowest for front-month Brent since Feb. 1, when prices closed at $111.56. It traded as low as $110.04, the lowest intraday for front-month Brent since Jan. 25, when prices hit $108.91.