NEW YORK, April 9 U.S. crude oil futures fell almost 1 percent on Monday as lower-than-expected jobs growth for March stoked demand worries and renewed talks on Iran's nuclear program eased supply-disruption worries.

In light trading, NYMEX crude for May delivery settled at $102.46 a barrel, down 85 cents, or 0.82 percent, after trading between $100.81 and $102.55. Losses were pared as traders bought back after prices hit session lows.