U.S. crude dips on profit-taking after 7-day rally

NEW YORK Feb 27 U.S. crude futures fell on Monday, ending a seven-day winning streak, as overbought conditions and a warning from G20 officials about the risks of higher oil prices spurred profit-taking.

Losses were limited after TransCanada Corp said it would build the southern leg of its $7-billion Keystone XL oil pipeline first, skirting a full-blown federal review.

NYMEX crude for April delivery settled at $108.56 a barrel, falling $1.21, or 1.1 percent, after trading between $108.24 to $109.77.