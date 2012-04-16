版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 4月 17日 星期二 03:24 BJT

Brent down over 2 pct on transatlantic spread trade

NEW YORK, April 16 Brent crude futures ended
more than 2 percent lower on Monday as news of an
earlier-than-expected date for the reversal of the Seaway oil
pipeline sparked heavy transatlantic spread trading that
narrowed Brent's premium sharply against U.S. crude.    	
  In London, ICE Brent crude for June delivery settled
at $118.68 a barrel, falling $2.53, or 2.09 percent. Brent's
premium against its counterpart U.S. June contract
 narrowed to $15.31, from $19 on Friday, when the Brent
May contract expired.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐