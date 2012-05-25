版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 5月 26日 星期六 03:22 BJT

Brent up, but ends week lower, down a fourth week

NEW YORK May 25 Brent crude oil futures ended slightly up on Friday, as uncertainty over Iran's nuclear talks with world powers stoked oil supply disruption worries and data showed improved U.S. consumer confidence, but Europe's economic problems held down the day's gains.

In London, ICE Brent July crude settled at $106.83 a barrel, edging up 28 cents, or 0.26 percent. For the week, front-month Brent dipped 31 cents, or 0.29 percent.

Front-month Brent has fallen four straight weeks, with prices in that period down $13, or 10.85 percent, the biggest drop in the four weeks to May 6, 2011, when prices slumped 13.12 percent.

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐