Crude oil holds losses after US jobless claims data

NEW YORK, March 22 U.S. and Brent crude oil futures stayed down Thursday morning after U.S. government data showed jobless benefit claims fell less than expected last week.

NYMEX May crude was down $1.42, or 1.33 percent, at $105.84 per barrel by 8:36 a.m. EDT (1236 GMT). It traded at $105.94 before the data came out.

ICE May Brent crude traded in London at $123.57 a barrel, down 0.63 cents, or 0.51 percent. Before the release of the data, it was trading at $123.68.