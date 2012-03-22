Crude oil holds losses after US jobless claims data

BRIEF-Mercury General announces public offering of some senior notes
* Mercury general corporation announces public offering of $375 million of 4.400% senior notes due 2027
NEW YORK, March 22 U.S. and Brent crude oil futures stayed down Thursday morning after U.S. government data showed jobless benefit claims fell less than expected last week.
NYMEX May crude was down $1.42, or 1.33 percent, at $105.84 per barrel by 8:36 a.m. EDT (1236 GMT). It traded at $105.94 before the data came out.
ICE May Brent crude traded in London at $123.57 a barrel, down 0.63 cents, or 0.51 percent. Before the release of the data, it was trading at $123.68.
* Mercury general corporation announces public offering of $375 million of 4.400% senior notes due 2027
* MBIA inc - as Of Dec. 31, 2016, national public finance guarantee had $3.6 billion of gross insured par outstanding related to Puerto Rico Source text for Eikon: (http://bit.ly/2lt8iiP) Further company coverage:
* Nacco Industries Inc announces fourth quarter and full year 2016 results