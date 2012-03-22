U.S. crude down over $2 on global economy worries

NEW YORK, March 22 U.S. crude oil futures fell further Thursday on worries about the global economy as weak factory data from China and Europe overshadowed a drop in weekly U.S. jobless claims.

NYMEX crude for May delivery dropped to a session low of $104.87 a barrel, down $2.40, or 2.24 percent. By 9:22 a.m. EDT (1322 GMT), it was down $2.20 at $105.07.