Brent down more than $2 on Iran talks, U.S. data

NEW YORK, April 9 Brent crude futures fell more
than $2 a barrel on Monday, as supply worries eased on renewed
Iran talks about its nuclear program and as market players
reacted to weak U.S. jobs data released on Friday before the
three-day holiday weekend.
Weakness in U.S. gasoline futures, down as much as 2.54
percent on the day, and a big drop in U.S. equities also dragged
down oil futures.
In London, ICE May Brent was down $2.34, or 1.9
percent, at $121.09 a barrel, after trading between $121.03 and
$122.85.