U.S. crude down over $1 on soft China import data

NEW YORK, April 10 U.S. crude futures fell more than $1 a barrel on Tuesday, pressured by weak Chinese import data that added to demand worries after the previous day's losses in oil due to slower U.S. jobs growth.

On the New York Mercantile Exchange, crude for May delivery fell to a session low of $101.29, down $1.17, or 1.14 percent. It earlier hit a session high of $102.96.