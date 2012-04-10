Brent down over $2, 5-week low, on weak China data

UPDATE 1-On Deck Capital posts wider loss; to cut jobs
Feb 16 Marketplace lender On Deck Capital Inc reported a bigger loss for the fifth straight quarter and said it would reduce headcount by 11 percent.
NEW YORK, April 10 Brent crude oil futures extended losses to more than $2 a barrel on Tuesday after soft Chinese import data spurred further worries about oil demand, following Monday's decline on weak U.S. jobs growth for March.
In London, ICE Brent crude for May delivery dropped to a session low of $120.57 a barrel, down $2.10, or 1.7 percent, the lowest intraday price for front-month Brent since Feb. 29's $120.58. Earlier in the day, it peaked at $122.83.
Feb 16 Marketplace lender On Deck Capital Inc reported a bigger loss for the fifth straight quarter and said it would reduce headcount by 11 percent.
* Pool Corporation reports record 2016 results and provides 2017 earnings guidance
* United Fire Group, Inc. reports fourth quarter and year end 2016 results