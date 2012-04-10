版本:
Brent down over $2, 5-week low, on weak China data

NEW YORK, April 10 Brent crude oil futures extended losses to more than $2 a barrel on Tuesday after soft Chinese import data spurred further worries about oil demand, following Monday's decline on weak U.S. jobs growth for March.

In London, ICE Brent crude for May delivery dropped to a session low of $120.57 a barrel, down $2.10, or 1.7 percent, the lowest intraday price for front-month Brent since Feb. 29's $120.58. Earlier in the day, it peaked at $122.83.

