NYMEX-Crude down on profit-taking after 7-day rally

* Overbought conditions prompt profit-taking
    * Transcanada plan on Keystone line south leg cuts oil's
losses
    * POLL-U.S. crude, refined product stocks seen up last week
    * Coming up: API weekly stocks data, 4:30 p.m. EST, Tuesday

    NEW YORK, Feb 27 U.S. crude oil futures
fell on Monday, ending a seven-day winning streak, as overbought
conditions and a warning from G20 officials about the impact of
higher oil prices on global growth prompted investors to book
profits.
    In regular floor-trading hours losses were capped on news
that TransCanada Corp aimed to build the southern leg
of its $7 billion Keystone XL oil pipeline first. That would
skirt full federal review of the project and sparked competition
to move crude out of the glutted Cushing, Oklahoma, delivery
point for U.S.-traded crude futures. 
   In post-settlement electronic trading, U.S. crude extended
losses to more than $2. Analysts cited momentum trading and
technical sell stops being triggered in electronic trading.  
   Gasoline and heating oil futures fell, dragged down by weaker
crude oil and by selling ahead of weekly inventory reports. 
    Crude oil stockpiles likely rose 1.4 million barrels in the
week to Feb. 24, with analysts citing an increase in imports, a
preliminary Reuters poll ahead of the reports showed. 
    Distillate stocks were projected up 100,000 barrels and
gasoline stocks up 800,000 barrels, the poll showed. 
    The American Petroleum Institute will release its report for
the week of Feb. 24 on Tuesday at 4:30 p.m. EST (2130 GMT). The
U.S. Energy Information Administration will follow with its
report on Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. (1530 GMT)
    Worries about Greek's debt crisis continued to ease as 
Chancellor Angela Merkel managed to get a second Greek bailout
approved in the German parliament without having to rely on the
votes of opposition lawmakers. But she fell short of the big
majority needed for a convincing victory. 
    Officials of the G20, which represents the world's leading
economies, said in a meeting in Mexico City that Europe must put
up extra money if it wants more help from the rest of the world,
raising pressure on Germany to drop its opposition to a bigger
European bailout fund. 
    
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * On the New York Mercantile Exchange, crude for April
delivery settled at $108.56 a barrel, down $1.21, or 1.1
percent, after trading between $108.24 to $109.77. In
post-settlement trading, it fell further to $107.27.
    * NYMEX crude's Relative Strength Index (RSI) eased to 70,
in regular trading hours, after hitting 76.9 on Friday. In
post-settlement trading, it further dipped to 68. A reading of
70 is the threshold for overbought conditions.
    * In London, ICE Brent crude closed at $124.17,
dropping $1.20, or 1.04 percent, after trading between $123.61
to $125.51. Brent oil fell after rallying five straight days. In
post-settlement trading, it fell further to a session low of
$123.00.
    * Brent's premium against U.S. crude narrowed slightly, to
$15.61 at the close, from $15.70 on Friday. 
    * Brent's RSI fell back to 70, after rising to 81.6 on
Friday. 	
    * A 160,000-barrel-per-day gap in gasoline supply on the
East Coast could develop in 2012 if a Philadelphia refinery
shuts down, the U.S. Energy Information Administrations said in
an updated analysis of the effects of closures of northeast
refineries. 
    * Contracts for U.S. home resales rose 2 percent to 97.0 in
January, the highest reading since April 2010, the National
Association of Realtors said, a further sign of a budding
recovery in the housing market. 
    * Libya has resumed oil exploration activities and its crude
output has climbed to 1.4 million barrels per day, while gas
production is now at 2.3 billion cubic feet per day, the
National Oil Corp. said. [ID: nL5E8DR660]
    * Russia will raise oil exports to the Mediterranean markets
in March while keeping shipments to the Baltic only slightly
higher than in February, a preliminary export schedule showed.
 	
     
    MARKETS NEWS
    * Wall Street's Standard & Poor 500 index closed at its
highest level since mid-2008, extending gains for a third
session as oil prices retreated after recent sharp gains and
data showed further improvement in the U.S. housing market. 	
    * The euro eased against the dollar but stayed near recent
highs before an expected liquidity injection by the European
Central Bank this week.  
    * Copper ended higher, erasing early trading losses as oil
prices dropped and technical signals strengthened. 	
    * Gold fell as the euro dropped and oil prices fell, halting
the metal's test of technical resistance at above $1,800 an
ounce following last week's rally. 
     	
        SETTLE     NET    PCT     LOW    HIGH  CURRENT  DAY AGO
                  CHNG   CHNG                      VOL      VOL
 CLc1   108.56   -1.21  -1.1%  107.27  109.77  265,115  267,713
 CLc2   109.02   -1.16  -1.1%  107.75  110.26   67,538   72,464
 LCOc1  124.17   -1.30  -1.0%  123.00  125.51  170,876  146,862
 RBc1   3.1283 -0.0245  -0.8%  3.0974  3.1531    9,954   21,426
 RBc2   3.3027 -0.0220  -0.7%  3.2700  3.3270   33,756   50,976
 HOc1   3.2864 -0.0295  -0.9%  3.2635  3.3095   14,508   36,866
 HOc2   3.2829 -0.0301  -0.9%  3.2593  3.3077   45,176   62,664
                                                                                 
 TOTAL MARKET            VOLUME                 OPEN  INTEREST
              CURRENT    Feb 24   30D AVG     Feb 24  NET CHNG
 CRUDE        660,433   781,339   689,770  1,488,085   -24,920
 RBOB          88,339   117,262   150,746    357,079    -3,910
 HO            97,800   149,512   157,041    314,246    -1,897

