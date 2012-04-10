版本:
NYMEX-U.S. crude ends at 8-week low on China data

* China's March oil imports dip but still third highest ever
    * U.S. crude stockpiles seen up 2.1 mln bbls last week -
poll
    * Coming up: API petroleum stocks data, 4:30 p.m. EDT
Tuesday

    NEW YORK, April 10 U.S. crude oil futures fell
on Tuesday for a second straight day, as data showed Chinese
imports of major commodities fell in March, added to worries
about oil demand.	
    China's crude oil imports, in particular, eased last month
to 5.55 million barrels per day, from 5.95 million bpd in
February, according to preliminary customs data. Despite the
fall, the oil imports were still the third highest ever for
China.    	
    On Monday, crude futures fell due to weaker U.S. jobs growth
for March and as Iran prepared for talks with world powers on
Saturday over its disputed nuclear program, which allayed some
fears of an immediate disruption in Iran oil supplies.	
    The U.S. Navy's Fifth Fleet said the arrival of a second
aircraft carrier last week to an area including the Middle East
Gulf was part of a "routine, scheduled" deployment, after
reports it was in response to heightened  tension with Iran.
 	
    Oil traders were gearing up for industry and government
reports of U.S. petroleum inventories for the week to April 6,
the first of which will be released by the American Petroleum
Institute at 4:30 p.m. EDT (2030 GMT).	
    The U.S. Energy Information Administration's weekly report
is due on Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. EDT (1430 GMT).	
    A Reuters poll ahead of the reports forecast that domestic
crude stocks rose 2.1 million barrels, distillate stocks
declined 200,000 barrels and gasoline stocks dropped 1.3 million
barrels. 	
    The U.S. refinery utilization rate was forecast up 0.3
percentage point, the poll also showed.    	
    	
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * On the New York Mercantile Exchange, crude for May
delivery settled at $101.02 a barrel, falling $1.44, or
1.41 percent, marking the lowest close since Feb. 14, when
front-month crude settled at $100.47. May crude traded 
between $100.68 and $102.96.
    * In London, ICE Brent crude for May delivery 
settled at $119.88, dropping $2.79, or 2.27 percent, down for a
second straight day and marking the lowest settlement since Feb.
17, when front-month Brent closed at $119.58. The contract
traded between $119.67 to $122.67. 
    * Brent's premium against U.S. crude narrowed to $18.86 at
the close, from $20.21 on Monday. 
     * NYMEX May gasoline settled at $3.2496 a gallon,
down 4.71 cents, or 1.43 percent, the lowest settlement since
March 6's close at $3.2299. It traded from  $3.2417 to
$3.3011. 	
    * NYMEX May heating oil fell 5.02 cents, or 1.6
percent, to settle at $3.0957 a gallon, the lowest since Feb.
2's close at $3.0529. It traded between $3.0883 and
$3.1505.
    * The U.S. Energy Information Administration cut its 2012
world oil demand growth forecast by 170,000 barrels per day to
0.89 million bpd, it said in a monthly forecast. The EIA also
cut its oil demand growth estimate for 2013 by 70,000 bpd to
1.30 million bpd. 	
     * Iran's crude output will fall by 500,000 bpd by the end
of 2012, to 3.05 million bpd versus the level at the end of
2011, the EIA monthly forecast showed. 	
     * U.S. retail gasoline prices are expected to peak in May
this year when they should average $4.01 per gallon, the EIA
forecast showed. ]	
    * Japanese trading houses will cut Iranian crude oil imports
from April, industry sources said, the latest sign that Western
sanctions are curbing the flow of Tehran's oil to its biggest
customers in Asia. 	
    * U.S. wholesale inventories rose solidly in February as
petroleum recorded its biggest increase in a year, prompting
analysts to raise their estimates for first quarter economic
growth. 
           
    MARKETS NEWS
    * U.S. equities fell broadly, with the Standard & Poor's 500
index dropping for a fifth day and all three major indexes
breaking below key support levels, weighed down by concerns
about European debt and the global growth outlook. 	
    * The dollar and the euro touched fresh multi-week lows
against the yen as rising Spanish and Italian bond yields
underscored worries about the global economy and the Bank of
Japan said it was not mulling more monetary stimulus.  
    * Copper fell to a three-month low on heavy volume, hit by
softening demand prospects due to the Chinese imports data and 
slower jobs growth in the United States. 
    * Gold rose 1 percent as losses in equities triggered
safe-haven buying in the bullion market. 
 
    UPCOMING EVENTS/DATA
    * U.S. EIA weekly petroleum inventory data, 10:30 a.m. EDT

        SETTLE     NET    PCT     LOW    HIGH  CURRENT  DAY AGO
                  CHNG   CHNG                      VOL      VOL
 CLc1   101.02   -1.44  -1.4%  100.68  102.96  282,762  205,924
 CLc2   101.56   -1.42  -1.4%  101.22  103.47   99,630   76,741
 LCOc1  119.88   -2.79  -2.3%  119.67  122.83  211,576   91,960
 RBc1   3.2496 -0.0471  -1.4%  3.2417  3.3011   46,687   54,759
 RBc2   3.1824 -0.0522  -1.6%  3.1745  3.2399   38,122   32,611
 HOc1   3.0957 -0.0502  -1.6%  3.0883  3.1505   47,642   39,401
 HOc2   3.1042 -0.0525  -1.7%  3.0983  3.1605   24,209   17,182
                                                                        
 TOTAL MARKET            VOLUME                 OPEN  INTEREST
              CURRENT    Apr 09   30D AVG     Apr 09  NET CHNG
 CRUDE        575,964   424,067   579,861  1,558,348    -2,108
 RBOB         146,375    #N/A    158,049    354,881       -30
 HO           110,687    85,745   135,087    283,719        -7

