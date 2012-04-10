NYMEX-U.S. crude ends at 8-week low on China data

* China's March oil imports dip but still third highest ever * U.S. crude stockpiles seen up 2.1 mln bbls last week - poll * Coming up: API petroleum stocks data, 4:30 p.m. EDT Tuesday NEW YORK, April 10 U.S. crude oil futures fell on Tuesday for a second straight day, as data showed Chinese imports of major commodities fell in March, added to worries about oil demand. China's crude oil imports, in particular, eased last month to 5.55 million barrels per day, from 5.95 million bpd in February, according to preliminary customs data. Despite the fall, the oil imports were still the third highest ever for China. On Monday, crude futures fell due to weaker U.S. jobs growth for March and as Iran prepared for talks with world powers on Saturday over its disputed nuclear program, which allayed some fears of an immediate disruption in Iran oil supplies. The U.S. Navy's Fifth Fleet said the arrival of a second aircraft carrier last week to an area including the Middle East Gulf was part of a "routine, scheduled" deployment, after reports it was in response to heightened tension with Iran. Oil traders were gearing up for industry and government reports of U.S. petroleum inventories for the week to April 6, the first of which will be released by the American Petroleum Institute at 4:30 p.m. EDT (2030 GMT). The U.S. Energy Information Administration's weekly report is due on Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. EDT (1430 GMT). A Reuters poll ahead of the reports forecast that domestic crude stocks rose 2.1 million barrels, distillate stocks declined 200,000 barrels and gasoline stocks dropped 1.3 million barrels. The U.S. refinery utilization rate was forecast up 0.3 percentage point, the poll also showed. FUNDAMENTALS * On the New York Mercantile Exchange, crude for May delivery settled at $101.02 a barrel, falling $1.44, or 1.41 percent, marking the lowest close since Feb. 14, when front-month crude settled at $100.47. May crude traded between $100.68 and $102.96. * In London, ICE Brent crude for May delivery settled at $119.88, dropping $2.79, or 2.27 percent, down for a second straight day and marking the lowest settlement since Feb. 17, when front-month Brent closed at $119.58. The contract traded between $119.67 to $122.67. * Brent's premium against U.S. crude narrowed to $18.86 at the close, from $20.21 on Monday. * NYMEX May gasoline settled at $3.2496 a gallon, down 4.71 cents, or 1.43 percent, the lowest settlement since March 6's close at $3.2299. It traded from $3.2417 to $3.3011. * NYMEX May heating oil fell 5.02 cents, or 1.6 percent, to settle at $3.0957 a gallon, the lowest since Feb. 2's close at $3.0529. It traded between $3.0883 and $3.1505. * The U.S. Energy Information Administration cut its 2012 world oil demand growth forecast by 170,000 barrels per day to 0.89 million bpd, it said in a monthly forecast. The EIA also cut its oil demand growth estimate for 2013 by 70,000 bpd to 1.30 million bpd. * Iran's crude output will fall by 500,000 bpd by the end of 2012, to 3.05 million bpd versus the level at the end of 2011, the EIA monthly forecast showed. * U.S. retail gasoline prices are expected to peak in May this year when they should average $4.01 per gallon, the EIA forecast showed. ] * Japanese trading houses will cut Iranian crude oil imports from April, industry sources said, the latest sign that Western sanctions are curbing the flow of Tehran's oil to its biggest customers in Asia. * U.S. wholesale inventories rose solidly in February as petroleum recorded its biggest increase in a year, prompting analysts to raise their estimates for first quarter economic growth. MARKETS NEWS * U.S. equities fell broadly, with the Standard & Poor's 500 index dropping for a fifth day and all three major indexes breaking below key support levels, weighed down by concerns about European debt and the global growth outlook. * The dollar and the euro touched fresh multi-week lows against the yen as rising Spanish and Italian bond yields underscored worries about the global economy and the Bank of Japan said it was not mulling more monetary stimulus. * Copper fell to a three-month low on heavy volume, hit by softening demand prospects due to the Chinese imports data and slower jobs growth in the United States. * Gold rose 1 percent as losses in equities triggered safe-haven buying in the bullion market. UPCOMING EVENTS/DATA * U.S. EIA weekly petroleum inventory data, 10:30 a.m. EDT SETTLE NET PCT LOW HIGH CURRENT DAY AGO CHNG CHNG VOL VOL CLc1 101.02 -1.44 -1.4% 100.68 102.96 282,762 205,924 CLc2 101.56 -1.42 -1.4% 101.22 103.47 99,630 76,741 LCOc1 119.88 -2.79 -2.3% 119.67 122.83 211,576 91,960 RBc1 3.2496 -0.0471 -1.4% 3.2417 3.3011 46,687 54,759 RBc2 3.1824 -0.0522 -1.6% 3.1745 3.2399 38,122 32,611 HOc1 3.0957 -0.0502 -1.6% 3.0883 3.1505 47,642 39,401 HOc2 3.1042 -0.0525 -1.7% 3.0983 3.1605 24,209 17,182 TOTAL MARKET VOLUME OPEN INTEREST CURRENT Apr 09 30D AVG Apr 09 NET CHNG CRUDE 575,964 424,067 579,861 1,558,348 -2,108 RBOB 146,375 #N/A 158,049 354,881 -30 HO 110,687 85,745 135,087 283,719 -7