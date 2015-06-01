CHS buys ethanol plant, in long-term biofuels bet

| NEW YORK, June 1
NEW YORK, June 1 Grains and biofuels marketer
CHS Inc has bought Patriot Renewable Fuels' Illinois
ethanol plant, its second such purchase in a year, to boost its
footprint in ethanol at a time of high inventories and low
margins.
The purchase of the medium-sized, 125 million-gallon-a-year
plant in Annawan, Illinois, is intended to boost margins for
value-added products and is a long-term bet on ethanol, said
Gary Anderson, CHS senior vice president of grain marketing and
renewable fuels in North America.
"It's about adding value to a bushel of corn," Anderson said
in a phone interview. "The ethanol industry is going to continue
to evolve and consolidate over time."
The deal to buy the plant, partly owned by REX American
Resources Corp, was valued at $196 million in a recent
public filing.
CHS, a St. Paul, Minnesota-based cooperative, bought its
first ethanol plant, a 133 million-gallon facility in Rochelle,
Illinois, last year, according to a company statement. CHS is
one of the largest merchandisers of distillers' grains.
The announcement of the purchase comes just days after the
U.S. government outlined a plan for biofuels use requirements
that were below market expectations, ushering in another wave of
heavy lobbying from a ethanol and corn industry seeking to
protect a program responsible for a decade of investment.
Patriot Renewable Fuels LLC was built on the back of the
policy in 2005, the same year that U.S. lawmakers established a
plan for renewable fuels use, encouraging investment.
The ethanol industry has been struggling with high
inventories and stagnant demand after record margins last year.
Chicago Board of Trade ethanol futures slumped to a
two-month low on Monday.
CHS previously handled marketing of ethanol and distillers'
grains from the facility. The purchase gives the company a
chance to move downstream. CHS plans to supply the plant with
corn after completing its current contract with Consolidated
Grain and Barge Co, Anderson said.
CHS said it will continue to look at opportunities for other
strategic acquisitions in ethanol production.
(Additional reporting by Michael Hirtzer in Chicago; Reporting
by Chris Prentice)