U.S. ethanol nears rare premium to gasoline, threatening margins

| NEW YORK
NEW YORK Aug 21 Benchmark U.S. ethanol prices
are about to return to a rare premium versus gasoline for the
first time since January, threatening to end a period of
relatively healthy margins that was bolstered by unexpectedly
strong summer fuel demand.
With crude oil prices crashing a second time to hit
6-1/2-year lows this week and corn costs that have remained
relatively stable this year, the discount for front-month
Chicago Board of Trade ethanol futures versus New York
gasoline has narrowed from about 65 cents to just 4 cents
in two months. It has traded at a premium only a handful of
times since 2010.
Second-month ethanol is already trading higher than
RBOB futures. The premium steepens further along the
forward curve, reflecting both the seasonal slow-down in
gasoline use and tighter new crop conditions for corn.
To be sure, the U.S. government requires biofuels use and
fuel blenders like Phillips 66 and Chevron Corp
will not necessarily make changes to buying patterns during a
short-term blip. But a protracted period of a steep ethanol
premium could hurt demand above the mandate and from other
countries.
Ethanol typically trades at a discount to RBOB because of
lower feedstock costs. The inverting spread does not bode well
for producers like Archer Daniels Midland Co (ADM) and
Pacific Ethanol Inc.
This summer, they were aided by two factors: U.S. drivers
driving record miles and boosting demand for ethanol-infused
fuel, and a shortage of other octane-enhancing additives that
are required for summertime varieties.
Now, the collapsing crude market and the end of the driving
season are shifting their fortunes. Shares of Green Plains Inc
and Pacific Ethanol both slid to their lowest in more
than a year and half this week.
Additionally, prices of corn, the main feedstock for
U.S. ethanol, have recovered 6 percent from last week's
two-month lows as supplies from last year dwindled and excessive
rains have raised concerns about a smaller corn crop in some
regions.
A facility in eastern Indiana was bidding 40 cents per
bushel above corn futures, the highest basis in about two years.
Margins could be at greater risk if corn price gains do not
begin to falter.
"Oil is only one factor. Until we harvest the U.S. corn
crop, no one can make the call on margins," said Todd Becker,
head of Green Plains.
Ethanol "needs to compete for a share of the fuel tank. The
margin will have to adjust," he said.
(Additional reporting by Michael Hirtzer in Chicago; Editing by
Frances Kerry)