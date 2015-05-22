版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2015年 5月 23日 星期六 04:42 BJT

Ethanol shipments disrupted at Kinder Morgan's Argo hub

NEW YORK May 22 Shipments of ethanol into Kinder Morgan's terminal at the U.S. hub of Argo, Illinois, were disrupted this week due to a train derailment at the company's terminal, a company spokesman told Reuters on Friday.

Two cars of a train carrying ethanol and operated by CN Railroad derailed inside the facility's fenceline at about 6 a.m. on Thursday, the spokesman said.

"There was no release of product and no environmental issue," he said on Friday in an emailed statement. "Deliveries are expected to resume tonight."

The terminal has a storage capacity of 2.5 million barrels for chemicals, petroleum and residual fuel oil.

(Reporting by Chris Prentice)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐