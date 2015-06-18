Euro volatility deals another blow to carry trades

* Euro shorts scaled back even in the face of Greek woes
* Euro volatility spikes to 3 1/2-year high
By Lisa Twaronite
TOKYO, June 19 The financial crisis in Greece
has taken away the euro's appeal as a cheap global borrowing
currency, leaving investors with barely any viable and deep
markets to finance investments.
The Japanese yen was historically a popular funding currency
for carry trades, in which investors borrow in cheaper markets
to invest in higher-yielding assets, but the yen's recent fickle
behaviour has made it less attractive. Expectations of higher
U.S. yields also make the dollar a poor funding candidate.
Carry trades work best when borrowings are made in a cheap
and liquid currency that is either stable or gradually
declining. The three most liquid and accessible currencies - the
dollar, yen and euro - therefore no longer
tick all those boxes, as they used to in the past.
Coupled with the uncertainty about emerging market
currencies and the decline in global yields, investors reckon
carry trades no longer have the same appeal.
"There is no easy answer now for which is the right funding
currency," said Mirza Baig, head of Asian rates and currency
strategy at BNP Paribas in Singapore.
Data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission showed
speculators have trimmed their short euro positions - bets the
currency would weaken - for three straight weeks through the
latest period ending June 9.
That, and the fact the common currency rose even as talks on
a deal between Greece and its creditors deadlocked, suggests
euro-funded trades were being unwound.
The euro has been volatile since cratering at a
12-year-low of $1.0457 on March 16. It bought about $1.14 on
Thursday. One-month euro/dollar implied volatility,
which measures the cost of hedging against sharp swings in the
euro, spiked to a 3-1/2 year high of 14.3 percent earlier this
week.
"The very sharp rise in volatility, combined with the fact
that the European Central Bank has taken a very hands-off
attitude toward this volatility, has made the market doubt
whether the euro is the right funding currency," said Baig.
The ECB had not done much to address the rapid rise in
European bond yields and that, too, had put pressure on market
participants to unload short euro positions, Baig added.
POLICY DIVERGENCE
Both the Bank of Japan and the ECB are expected to maintain
their respective ultra-easy monetary policies, or even ease
further, in contrast with expectations that the U.S. Federal
Reserve will hike interest rates as early as this year.
Long-term bets on the yen's downside remain largely intact
on those divergent monetary policy expectations, even though the
Japanese currency has strengthened a little since hitting
a 13-year low against the dollar earlier this month.
But its recent volatility has made its return as a funding
currency unlikely anytime soon.
"In the current environment, particularly with the strength
of the euro in the face of the possibility of a Greek exit from
the euro, there is more hesitation to be short the euro than the
yen," said Bart Wakabayashi, head of forex at State Street
Global Markets in Tokyo.
After the collapse of Greece's weekend talks with its
lenders, the looming threat of a default or even an eventual
Greek exit from the single currency has apparently prompted
investors to cut positions that had been profitable this year.
For example, according to Thomson Reuters Eikon's carry
trade model, a yen investment in the higher-yielding Indian
rupee would have earned more than 5 percent so far
this year through Thursday, with a volatility-adjusted or Sharpe
ratio of 3.09, a level that suggests a good return in comparison
to risk.
In comparison, a euro-funded rupee investment
would have returned more than 9 percent, with a Sharpe ratio of
2.37.
The Swiss franc was a good currency to be borrowing until
January, when the Swiss National Bank's abrupt decision to
abandon its 1.20 francs per euro cap sent the franc soaring. It
has now become a safe-haven destination for investors fleeing
the uncertainty of Greece's ongoing struggle to reach a deal
with its lenders and avert default.
Few investors however expect markets to return to the heyday
of the carry trade, before the 2008 financial crisis.
"Carry trades are not as popular anymore," said Naomi
Muguruma, senior market economist at Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan
Stanley Securities in Tokyo, partly due to regulatory changes
and partly due to falling global yields.
"Even if you can get the money cheap, yield curves all over
the world have flattened, compared with a year or two ago."
(Editing by Vidya Ranganathan and Alex Richardson)