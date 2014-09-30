版本:
2014年 9月 30日

RPT-Euro falls, European shares and Bunds rise after inflation data

LONDON, Sept 30 The euro fell to a new two-year low against the dollar, while European shares and German Bunds rose on Tuesday after data showed euro zone annual inflation at 0.3 percent in September.

The euro fell as low as $1.2627 from $1.2661 before the data. This helped drive the dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of currencies, to a four-year high.

The pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index was up 0.4 percent at 1,376.33 points, while Bund futures erased their earlier losses and were up 1 tick at 149.53.

Lower-rated euro zone bond yields fell. (Reporting by the London markets team; Writing by Marius Zaharia, editing by Nigel Stephenson)
