Euro could slide 10 pct on Le Pen victory -JPMorgan

PRESS DIGEST- Financial Times - May 25
May 25 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
LONDON Feb 6 The euro could fall swiftly below parity with the dollar and France's borrowing costs soar to 2 percent more than their German equivalents if far-right leader Marine Le Pen won the French presidency in May, according to U.S. bank JPMorgan.
In a note to clients dated Friday but sent to media on Monday, analysts from the bank discussed various scenarios after a Le Pen victory in April and May.
"Euro and oil have decent downside on a Le Pen victory: euro could fall about 10 cents to about $0.98 over a few weeks and oil could decline by 5-10 percent," the note said.
"In the remote scenario of a Le Pen Presidency with supportive government and parliament, 10-year Bunds could approach 0 basis points and 10-year France-Germany (yield spread) 200 basis points." (Reporting by John Geddie and Patrick Graham, editing by Nigel Stephenson)
May 25 The following are the top stories in the Financial Times. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
----------------------------------------------------------- This Diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events. -----------------------------------------------------------
Political and general news ----------------------------------------------------------- This Diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events -----------------------------------------------------------