US firms use cheap euros to access dollars, but window closing

LONDON, March 18 The stark divergence between
U.S. and euro zone monetary policy has made it more attractive
than ever for U.S. companies to raise cash in euros and swap it
back into dollars this year, but that window of opportunity
could be closing.
The euro/dollar cross currency basis swap, effectively the
cost of swapping one currency into the other without the
exchange rate risk, recently showed the highest premium for
dollars in more than two years.
This could deter U.S. firms from raising funds in euros and
swapping them back into dollars, although the cost of raising
dollar funds outright on the wider capital markets is even more
prohibitive thanks to the widening gap between official U.S. and
euro zone borrowing rates.
As long as it's cheaper for U.S. firms to access dollar
funds via the cross-currency basis markets, it will remain an
attractive option, even if the rush to do so seen at the start
of the year slows down.
"Valuation will make corporate issuance quite opportunistic
as long as the cost of doing so is cheaper than credit spreads,"
said Fabio Bassi, head of European interest rate derivatives
strategy at JP Morgan in London.
Several U.S. multinationals have come across the Atlantic to
raise billions of dollars in recent weeks, including Coca-Cola
, AT&T and Mondelez.
There's no clear-cut measure of how much it costs U.S. firms
to raise funds in euro capital markets. That's determined by
each firm's creditworthiness, risk perception in the eyes of
investors and specific terms of the fund-raising in question.
U.S. firms have raised the most funds in euros year-to-date
since the pre-crisis calm of 2007, even though the cost of
swapping those euros back into dollars has risen to its highest
in over two years.
They have issued 35.2 billion euros of bonds so far this
year, according to Thomson Reuters data. That's as much as the
previous six years' comparable totals combined, the highest
since 2007 and the second highest since 2000.
They're on track to raise a record amount this year of
between 75 and 90 billion euros, according to Bank of America
Merrill Lynch recent estimates. Potentially, that would be
nearly double last year's total of 51 billion euros.
These numbers show that proportionally, the share of U.S.
investment grade debt issuance in euros this year will virtually
double to as much as 30 percent of all issuance.
WIDER US-EURO ZONE SPREADS
Issuance tends to be greater in the first quarter anyway as
companies budget and plan for the year ahead. A plentiful supply
of global liquidity and a maturing euro zone market have also
helped.
Not all of those euros will be swapped back into dollars,
however. Some will be used to fund euro zone-based investment
and spending, or for currency hedging purposes.
But the cost of doing just that on the cross-currency basis
swap markets may still be relatively attractive. The benchmark
three-month euro/dollar cross-currency basis swap rate hit -30
basis points recently, a level not seen since late 2012.
That negative number implies the premium an investor demands
to swap his euro-interest rate exposure into dollar-denominated
rate exposure. JP Morgan reckon the "break-even" level is around
-38 basis points, although it could feasibly move out to as much
as -50 basis points.
On Wednesday it had eased back to around -25 basis points.
Compare that to the spread of relative U.S. and euro zone
government bond yields, as the European Central Bank launches
its trillion-euro bond buying programme to tackle deflation and
revive growth just as the Federal Reserve prepares the ground
for its first interest rate since June 2006.
The six-month U.S. yield is 16 basis points and the euro
zone equivalent is -21 basis points, giving a spread of 37 basis
points.
The gap widens the further out the curve you go. The
two-year U.S. yield is 0.67 percent and the euro zone equivalent
is -0.21 percent, giving a spread of 88 basis points. The spread
between equivalent 30-year yields recently hit 200 basis points,
the widest on record.
"The pace of issuance is unlikely to continue, despite the
busy pipeline," said James Cunniffe Corporate on the bond
syndicate desk at HSBC in London.
"But the rates are clearly attractive," he said.
(Editing by Mark Heinrich)