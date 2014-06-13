Shares in French group CGG rise on bid rumours

UPDATE 1-Motor racing-Honda to supply engines to Sauber from 2018
* Japanese manufacturer behind others on performance (Adds detail)
LONDON, June 13 Shares in CGG, a company whose services include providing geological data analysis to energy companies, rose on Friday as traders cited rumours it could attract bid interest.
CGG shares were up by 9 percent, with trading volumes in the stock coming in at 2.5 times its 3-month daily average.
A Paris-based trader said there was speculation that U.S. peer Baker Hughes could bid for CGG, while adding that CGG's shares were also being boosted by expectations that it could win a big contract in India.
CGG declined to comment on the situation.
(Reporting by Alexandre Boksenbaum-Granier, Benjamin Mallet and Sudip Kar-Gupta, Editing by Atul Prakash)
* Japanese manufacturer behind others on performance (Adds detail)
SOCHI, Russia, April 30 Honda will supply the Sauber Formula One team with engines from the 2018 season, both sides announced on Sunday at the Russian Grand Prix.
Political and general news ----------------------------------------------------------- This Diary is filed daily. ** Indicates new events -----------------------------------------------------------