INVESTMENT FOCUS-Chinese smog offers ray of light for European firms

By Sudip Kar-Gupta
LONDON, May 29 Some investors are looking beyond
a slowdown and an equity market sell-off in China to target
European stocks that could benefit from another dominant theme
in the world's second-biggest economy - tackling pollution.
The pullback in Shanghai has coincided with data showing
China's economic growth rate is slowing.
But figures on Friday from financial data company EPFR
showing that Chinese equity funds attracted more than $4 billion
of inflows this week suggest the country still has the backing
of the world's investors.
For some European companies, that could well mean tapping
into ambitious plans to tackle China's chronic pollution
problems such as smog in Beijing and other major cities.
"As the world industrialises, countries such as China will
need to do more on pollution and the environment," said Andrea
Williams, European equities fund manager at Royal London Asset
Management.
The central bank in Beijing estimates China will need to
spend 2 trillion yuan (around $320 billion) a year over the next
five years on reducing pollution, and government coffers will
only cover about a tenth of that - leaving local and
international companies to pick up the rest of the tab.
Gary Paulin, co-founder of brokerage Aviate Global, backed
ABB and Suez Environnement to do well in
this context, while Williams also tipped Suez and Veolia
as potential beneficiaries.
According to data from MSCI, companies in its blue chip
Europe index derive on average 6 percent of
their revenues from China.
Some with heavy exposure, notably mining companies and
luxury goods makers, have suffered from the Chinese slowdown.
By contrast, the likes of Suez and Veolia, with a below
average 5 percent of revenues from China, could see their
percentage rise.
Both have been involved in waste and water management
projects in the country, and ABB has helped to build power
plants in China that will lead to less smog.
All three companies have relatively high stock market
valuations.
Veolia is trading on a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) for the
next 12 months of around 20, according to Thomson Reuters
StarMine. Suez is on a P/E ratio of 21.5 while ABB is on 17.7 -
all three above the average of 16.2 for the pan-European STOXX
600 index.
However, Aviate Global's Paulin said such premiums could be
justified given the potential for growth in China.
Francois Savary, chief investment officer at Swiss bank
Reyl, agreed that the potential to benefit from China's plans to
deal with its environmental problems showed the country still
had much to offer for European companies.
"You still have injections of liquidity from the central
bank that will underpin the market and there is the long-term
play from the fact that utility and 'clean-tech' companies could
do well out of China."
($1 = 6.1984 yuan)
(Editing by Lionel Laurent; editing by John Stonestreet)