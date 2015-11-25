Vestas, ABB among climate-change deal winners -Barclays

LONDON Nov 25 European renewable energy and engineering stocks like Vestas Wind Systems, ABB and Schneider Electric would be relative winners if global climate change talks have a successful outcome, according to Barclays.

Almost 200 nations are due to meet in Paris on Monday for a summit that will seek to steer the global economy away from its ever-growing reliance on fossil fuels.

While the oil and gas industry would stand to lose out from a stronger-than-expected agreement on limiting greenhouse gas emissions, with some $34 trillion in gross revenues at risk over the next 25 years, Barclays analysts estimated that more use of natural gas might put a combined Royal Dutch Shell-BG and Statoil among the relative winners.

"We think a strong outcome at COP-21 (the climate change talks) would boost the long-term fundamentals of the capital goods and low carbon power generation sectors while weakening the long-term fundamentals of fossil fuel industries," Barclays analyst Mark Lewis wrote in a note to clients dated Nov. 24.

The note singled out Vestas, Schneider Electric and ABB as relative winners in the engineering sector because of their exposure to renewable energy and energy efficiency. Weir , Sandvik and Metso. with exposure to oil and gas markets, were seen as relative losers.

There are some limits to how strong a deal is likely to be: after all, there appears little prospect that an eventual agreement -- likely to take the form of aspirational greenhouse gas emissions targets rather than binding limits -- will meet the United Nations goal of preventing temperatures rising more than 2 degrees Celsius above pre-industrial levels.

For Barclays, a strong or successful outcome would be one that gives credible backing to the deliverability of national emissions plans and offers hope for a subsequent tightening of these plans keeping the prospect of a 2 degrees deal alive for a later date.

"There seems to be the kind of political will necessary among the world's two largest emitters (China and the United States), and the host country, to secure a meaningful deal at COP-21 that can then be revisited and strengthened in future negotiations," its analysts wrote. (Reporting by Lionel Laurent; Editing by Catherine Evans)