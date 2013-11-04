North Sea Crude-Forties sells slowly, December programme pending

* Prompt Forties trades at dated minus 70 cents * Later cargo trades at dated minus 24 cents * Buzzard pumping well, refinery demand weak LONDON, Nov 4 North Sea Forties crude differentials remained under pressure on Monday as sellers attempted to offload surplus November barrels ahead of the release of December loading programmes. Although competing Russian Urals crude has firmed over the past week due to problems with Iraqi Kirkuk shipments, North Sea crude has failed to sell well this month. Indeed, Brent crude futures for immediate delivery have moved towards a contango price structure for the first time since June, reflecting the plentiful supplies and weak refinery demand. A contango is where the spot price is cheaper than crude to be delivered at a future date. Buzzard, the biggest contributor to the Forties stream, is still pumping well, up at around 210,000 barrels per day, its maximum operating capacity. European refining margins have improved in recent days after a prolonged period of weakness, but the upturn may have come too late for Murphy's Milford Haven refinery in Wales. The refinery has been up for sale for years, but although one potential buyer remains in the running, the process is said to be close to collapse. FORTIES * BP sold a Nov. 17-19 Forties cargo to Shell at dated minus 24 cents. This is up from last Tuesday's trade at dated Brent minus 54 cents. * Mercuria sold its Nov. 13-15 Forties cargo to BP at dated minus 70 cents. This weak price reflects the prompt nature of the cargo. * Trafigura offered Forties loading on Nov. 15-17 at dated minus 35 cents. OTHER CRUDES * BP offered Ekofisk loading on Nov. 21-23 at dated Brent plus $1.20 and Brent loading on Nov. 24-26 at dated Brent plus 25 cents. * Shell bid for Oseberg loading around Nov. 19-26 at dated Brent plus 74 cents. SWAPS * Click on for the latest contracts-for-difference. DATABASE