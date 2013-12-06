版本:
North Sea Crude-Weaker, BFOE loadings to rise

LONDON, Dec 6 The supply of North Sea crude that
underpins the Brent benchmark will rise in January including
delayed cargoes, trade sources said on Friday, potentially
weighing on prices.
    There were signs on Friday of differentials coming under
pressure from easing buying interest for remaining December
cargoes, despite a storm affecting Ekofisk output and, according
to traders, production problems reducing Brent supply.
    Brent is based on four crude streams - Brent itself,
Forties, Oseberg and Ekofisk (BFOE).
    Even so, demand in Asia for North Sea crude is continuing to
support the market. 
    Another January VLCC shipment to take Forties from Hound
Point to South Korea appeared in Thursday's shipping fixtures. 
    
    EKOFISK, FORTIES
    * ENI sold to Total its Dec. 26-28 Ekofisk cargo at dated
Brent plus $1.30, which was 15 cents below an offer on Thursday.
    * On Forties, BP sold to Trafigura a Forties loading on Dec.
17-19 at dated Brent plus 15 cents, down from trades at dated
Brent plus 45 cents and plus 50 cents on Thursday.
    
    JANUARY PROGRAMMES
    * Brent, Forties, Oseberg and Ekofisk (BFOE) are expected to
pump 987,000 barrels per day in January including delayed
cargoes, up from 948,000 bpd in December.
    * The table below shows the originally scheduled volumes in
bpd loading in December and January, plus the schedules
including known revisions.
           Dec        Dec       Jan        Jan
           original   revised   original   revised
 Brent     135,000    116,000   97,000     116,000
 Forties   387,000    387,000   406,000    406,000
 Oseberg   155,000    155,000   135,000    135,000
 Ekofisk   310,000    290,000   310,000    329,000
 TOTAL     987,000    948,000   948,000    987,000
   
