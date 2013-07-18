North Sea Crude-Forties edges up, could be capped by WAF supply

LONDON/GENEVA, July 18 Short supply helped boost
Forties differentials on Thursday with traders saying they
expected rising flows from West Africa to soon help curb
European demand for North Sea grades.
There were no physical bids or offers in the Platts price
assessment window on Thursday for a second day running, traders
said adding that they assessed the key Forties grade at around
dated Brent plus 80 cents, up around 10 cents from previous
price estimates.
North Sea oil output from the main British and Norwegian
streams is set to fall by 6.6 percent in August from July as
seasonal maintenance will affect Forties loadings.
Three tankers from the August Forties loading programme have
so far been deferred, limiting prompt availability.
But one factor that could set a price ceiling on North Sea
grades is rising West African flows of crude oil to Europe as
the strong Brent premium to Dubai grades saps Asian demand for
Nigerian and Angolan crude.
"North Sea still looks pretty strong but it really depends
on how much West African crude comes here," said one trader.
"For now, field maintenance and disruptions means something
has to replace those barrels."
There were no fresh offers from Statoil on Norwegian grades
on Thursday.
Traders said that Marathon sold a cargo of its light, low
sulphur Alvheim crude at around dated Brent plus $5.30 a barrel.
SWAPS
(Reporting by Emma Farge; Editing by David Evans)