版本:
中国
瑞士市场报道 | 2013年 8月 2日 星期五 23:53 BJT

North Sea Crude-Forties holds strong on reduced supplies

* Forties valued at dated Brent plus 90 cents, steady
    * Summer maintenance, other outages support

    LONDON, Aug 2 North Sea Forties crude
differentials held at a seven-month high on Friday, boosted by
summer maintenance shutdowns and supply outages outside the
region.
    The Forties pipeline started a five-day maintenance shutdown
on Thursday, an industry source said. Some analysts have cited
the potential for a longer outage as North Sea fields and
pipelines often taken longer than scheduled to return fully.
    As well as the North Sea shutdowns, reduced exports from
Libya and tight supplies of Russian Urals and Iraqi Kirkuk crude
are helping support the market.
    
    FORTIES
    * Vitol bid for a Forties cargo loading on Aug. 23-28 at
dated Brent plus 85 cents, implying no change in value from
Thursday's trade at dated plus 90 cents, the highest since
January.
    Sellers were targeting higher numbers. ENI offered a Forties
for Aug. 21-23 at dated plus $1.10.    
           
    SWAPS
    * Click on for the latest contracts-for-differences.
    
    DATABASE
    For a database of oil supply and demand fundamentals
upstream and downstream, Reuters subscribers can click here

 (Reporting by Alex Lawler; editing by Jane Baird)
我们的标准: 汤森路透“信任原则

更多 瑞士市场报道

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐