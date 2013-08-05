版本:
North Sea Crude-Forties bid up, pipeline restart eyed

* Forties bid to dated plus $1.00, up
    * Buzzard oil output expected after midnight - source

    LONDON, Aug 5 North Sea Forties crude
differentials rose on Monday to a seven-month high, supported by
tight supplies due to planned maintenance and outages outside
the region.
    There were signs that planned maintenance on the Forties
pipelines, which started on Aug. 1, was set to end on schedule
on Monday. The Buzzard oilfield is expected to start actual
production early on Tuesday, an industry source said.
 
    There was progress on Monday in resolving an unplanned
outage that has boosted prices. Libya's production has risen and
the government is working to end protests at oil facilities, the
oil minister said. 

    FORTIES
    * Vitol bid for a Forties cargo loading on Aug. 23-28 at
dated Brent plus $1.00, up from Friday's value of dated plus 90
cents, the highest since January.
    No offer was made in the Platts window.
           
    SWAPS
    * Click on for the latest contracts-for-differences.
    
    DATABASE
    For a database of oil supply and demand fundamentals
upstream and downstream, Reuters subscribers can click here

 (Reporting by Alex Lawler; editing by Jane Baird)
