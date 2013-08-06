North Sea Crude-Forties steady, Buzzard ramp up eyed

* Forties bid to dated Brent plus $1.00
* FPS back up with oil flowing from Forties fields
* September Oseberg programme shows six cargoes
LONDON, Aug 6 North Sea Forties crude
differentials held steady on Tuesday at seven-month highs as
traders waited to see how quickly Britain's largest oilfield
Buzzard would ramp up output following planned pipeline
maintenance.
BP confirmed that the Forties Pipeline System, which has
been down for planned maintenance since Aug. 1, came back up on
schedule on Tuesday.
A spokeswoman for BP said that the onshore line was being
repressurised with output from the Forties field itself. "We are
using the Forties field to build production," she told Reuters.
Nexen also confirmed that it was ready to restart exporting
oil from the Buzzard oilfield, although a ramp up to full
capacity is expected to take a few days.
"They are due to commence start up at approximately 7 pm
this evening," one market participant said. "They are curently
in the process of getting everything lined up."
The spread between the September and October Brent futures
contracts LCOc1-LCOc2 remained quite wide at around almost $1
a barrel, suggesting that some traders were quite pessimistic
about how long the Buzzard restart would take.
Other traders pointed to ongoing problems in Libya and the
fact that oil flows through the Kirkuk-Ceyhan pipeline, linking
Iraq to Turkey, have halted again.
This has tightened crude supplies in the Mediterranean and
is supporting Russian Urals. Strong Urals prices tend to keep
Forties elevated.
The September loading programme for Norwegian Oseberg crude
emerged, showing a fall in month-on-month production to about
120,000 barrels-per-day (bpd).
Staying with the Norwegian crudes, Statoil said it
had restored power to its Visund platform, which it had to shut
late on Sunday. Visund's oil is
normally piped to Gullfaks for storage and export, Statoil said.
FORTIES
* Vitol sought Forties loading on Aug. 24-28, bidding up to
dated Brent plus $1.00, in line with its last bid on Monday for
similar dates.
* It also bid for Forties loading Aug. 21-25, ending at
dated Brent plus 90 cents.
* No offer was made in the Platts window.
SWAPS
DATABASE
(Reporting by Claire Milhench; editing by Patrick Graham)