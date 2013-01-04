RPT-German Bunds trim losses after U.S. jobs data

LONDON Jan 4 German Bund futures trimmed losses
while European shares briefly extended falls on Friday after
data showed U.S. jobs growth cooled slightly in December.
Payrolls outside the farming sector grew 155,000 last month,
in line with analysts' expectations and slightly below the level
for November which was revised up significantly to 161,000.
Some bond market participants had positioned for more robust
numbers after an upbeat ADP private sector employment report on
Thursday.
The Bund future rose to 142.97 from 142.65 just
before the data. The FTSEurofirst 300 index of top
European shares initially extended losses before turning
positive. It was last 0.1 percent higher at 1,163.47 points.