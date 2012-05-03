版本:
RPT-European Factors to Watch-Shares seen higher, focus on ECB

LONDON, May 3 European shares were set to open higher on
Thursday as Wall Street closed off its lows and as disappointing economic
numbers from Europe and the United States ahead of Friday's U.S. non-farm jobs
data revived expectations of more stimulus measures to boost a flagging global
economy.	
    Financial spreadbetters predicted Britain's FTSE 100 to open 16 to
18 points higher, or as much as 0.3 percent, Germany's DAX to rise 35
to 38 points, or as much as 0.6 percent, and France's CAC-40 to gain 14
to 16 points, or as much as 0.5 percent.	
    Data on Wednesday showed hiring by U.S. private firms in April was the
slowest since September, new orders for U.S. factory goods suffering their
steepest drop in three years, and the euro zone's manufacturing sector index
posting its lowest reading since June 2009.  	
    Focus will be on the European Central Bank's policy meeting later in the
day, with the bank under pressure to use its bond buying and other powers to
help some highly-indebted euro zone countries. 	
    Investors will also scrutinise the results of a bond auction by Spain, the
first Spanish government bond sale since Standard and Poor's cut the country's
credit rating by two notches last week. Any disappointment could prompt
investors to sell riskier assets such as equities.  	
     
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------	
     MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0534 GMT                                     
                                                   LAST     PCT CHG    NET CHG
     S&P 500                                   1,402.31     -0.25 %      -3.51
     NIKKEI                                    9,380.25      0.31 %       29.3
     MSCI ASIA EX-JP                                        -0.37 %      -1.93
     EUR/USD                                     1.3143     -0.08 %    -0.0010
     USD/JPY                                      80.18      0.07 %     0.0600
     10-YR US TSY YLD                             1.928          --       0.00
     10-YR BUND YLD                               1.609          --       0.00
     SPOT GOLD                                $1,648.75     -0.23 %     -$3.88
     US CRUDE                                   $105.15     -0.07 %      -0.07
 	
    * Shares, euro slip as data casts doubt on recovery         	
    * Euro and kiwi retreat on weak data; ECB eyed              	
    * Dow, S&P 500 fall as private-sector hiring spurs worry    	
    * Gold under pressure from weak data; ECB eyed              	
    * London copper ticks down; bleak economic data weighs      	
    * Brent holds above $118, caution ahead of US jobs data     	
    * Bonds rise on weak U.S., European data

