European Factors to Watch-Shares seen down on China data

LONDON, Sept 20 European equities were expected to fall on Thursday, mirroring losses in Asian shares, after a survey showed that manufacturing activity in China contracted for an 11th month in a row. The HSBC Flash China manufacturing purchasing managers' index (PMI) ticked up to 47.8, from 47.6 in August, while a sub-index that measures output fell to 47.0, its lowest since November 2011. The 50 mark divides expansion from contraction. Financial spreadbetters expected Britain's FTSE 100 to open 22 to 26 points lower, or as much as 0.4 percent, Germany's DAX to fall 33 to 40 points, or as much as 0.5 percent, and France's CAC-40 to drop 21 to 23 points, or as much as 0.7 percent. The MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 1 percent, while Japan's Nikkei average fell 1.4 percent. The FTSEurofirst 300 closed 0.4 percent higher at 1,116.38 points on Wednesday. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0536 GMT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,461.05 0.12 % 1.73 NIKKEI 9,099.31 -1.44 % -132.9 MSCI ASIA EX-JP -0.99 % -5.14 EUR/USD 1.2992 -0.42 % -0.0055 USD/JPY 78.11 -0.32 % -0.2500 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.751 -- -0.02 10-YR BUND YLD 1.629 -- 0.03 SPOT GOLD $1,762.70 -0.37 % -$6.49 US CRUDE $91.02 -1.04 % -0.96 * Asian shares extend fall after China flash PMI * Slowdown worries topple Nikkei from 4-mth high * Housing lifts Wall St; Norfolk Southern, Adobe fall * Bonds climb on worries over the pace of global growth * Yen in surprise rebound; NZD lifted by GDP * Gold holds near 6-1/2-month top, China data eyed * Copper slips after China factory data * Oil dives as supply rises, Saudi talk spooks funds