European Factors to Watch-Shares to fall, focus on U.S. election

LONDON, Nov 5 European shares were set to open lower on Monday, mirroring losses on Wall Street and in Asia, with uncertainty related to the outcome of a tightly fought U.S. presidential election prompting investors to trade cautiously. U.S. President Barack Obama and Republican challenger Mitt Romney were neck-and-neck in opinion polls in the final 48 hours before Tuesday's vote. Some analysts say an Obama victory is perceived as negative for equities and a Romney win as stock-friendly. Investors are concerned that a narrow victory for Obama and a majority for the Republicans in Congress could affect the handling of the "fiscal cliff" of up to $600 billion in expiring tax cuts and spending reductions from next year, which has the potential to drag the economy back into recession. "Given the position of the U.S. as the world's largest economy, the results of this are likely to impact every country across the world, so we can expect markets to be very cautious in the lead up to this. I don't expect to see much volume now until Wednesday," Alpari analyst Craig Erlam said in a note. Financial spreadbetters predicted Britain's FTSE 100 to open 22 to 31 points lower, or as much as 0.5 percent, Germany's DAX to fall 24 to 32 points, or as much as 0.4 percent, and France's CAC 40 to drop 12 to 16 points, or as much as 0.5 percent. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0625 GMT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG S&P 500 1,414.20 -0.94 % -13.39 NIKKEI 9,007.44 -0.48 % -43.78 MSCI ASIA EX-JP -0.37 % -1.95 EUR/USD 1.283 0.15 % 0.0019 USD/JPY 80.40 -0.07 % -0.0600 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.717 -- 0.00 10-YR BUND YLD 1.452 -- 0.00 SPOT GOLD $1,678.81 0.15 % $2.45 US CRUDE $85.03 0.2 % 0.17 * Asian shares dip on caution as U.S. election looms * Nikkei slips as investors shy from risk before US election * Wall St ends storm-shortened week with a selloff * Dollar index hits 2-month high after U.S. job data * Brent inches above $106 on bargain buying * Copper falls; U.S. elections, China transition eyed * Gold firms after US jobs report sparked sell-off * Treasuries-Bonds reduce losses, impact of jobs data fades