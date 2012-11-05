版本:
European Factors to Watch-Shares to fall, focus on U.S. election

LONDON, Nov 5 European shares were set to open lower on Monday,
mirroring losses on Wall Street and in Asia, with uncertainty related to the
outcome of a tightly fought U.S. presidential election prompting investors to
trade cautiously.
    U.S. President Barack Obama and Republican challenger Mitt Romney were
neck-and-neck in opinion polls in the final 48 hours before Tuesday's vote. Some
analysts say an Obama victory is perceived as negative for equities and a Romney
win as stock-friendly. 
    Investors are concerned that a narrow victory for Obama and a majority for
the Republicans in Congress could affect the handling of the "fiscal cliff" of
up to $600 billion in expiring tax cuts and spending reductions from next year,
which has the potential to drag the economy back into recession.
    "Given the position of the U.S. as the world's largest economy, the results
of this are likely to impact every country across the world, so we can expect
markets to be very cautious in the lead up to this. I don't expect to see much
volume now until Wednesday," Alpari analyst Craig Erlam said in a note.
    Financial spreadbetters predicted Britain's FTSE 100 to open 22 to
31 points lower, or as much as 0.5 percent, Germany's DAX to fall 24 to
32 points, or as much as 0.4 percent, and France's CAC 40 to drop 12 to
16 points, or as much as 0.5 percent.
    
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
     MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0625 GMT                                 
                                               LAST     PCT CHG    NET CHG
     S&P 500                               1,414.20     -0.94 %     -13.39
     NIKKEI                                9,007.44     -0.48 %     -43.78
     MSCI ASIA EX-JP                                    -0.37 %      -1.95
     EUR/USD                                  1.283      0.15 %     0.0019
     USD/JPY                                  80.40     -0.07 %    -0.0600
     10-YR US TSY YLD                         1.717          --       0.00
     10-YR BUND YLD                           1.452          --       0.00
     SPOT GOLD                            $1,678.81      0.15 %      $2.45
     US CRUDE                                $85.03       0.2 %       0.17
