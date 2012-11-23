European Factors to Watch-Shares set for best week in 10 months

LONDON, Nov 23 European shares were set to edge higher on Friday and on track for the best week in about 10 months on expectations that the pace of global economic recovery was picking up and Greece was closer to getting the next tranche of aid. Financial spreadbetters predicted Britain's FTSE 100 would open flat to 4 points higher, or as much as 0.1 percent, Germany's DAX to gain 9 to 15 points, or as much as 0.2 percent, and France's CAC 40 to rise 1 to 6 points, or as much as 0.2 percent. Equity investors were also putting their bets on a likely deal on Greece on Monday, when the country's international creditors will hold another round of talks on releasing the next installment of aid for the debt-stricken country. The FTSEurofirst 300 is set to rise for a fifth straight session after gaining 0.6 percent to 1,103.43 points in the previous session on strong manufacturing data from China, the world's second biggest economy. The pan-European index climbed to a two-week high on Thursday and is up 3.4 percent so far this week, the best weekly performance since early February. -------------------------------------------------------------------------------- MARKET SNAPSHOT AT 0626 GMT LAST PCT CHG NET CHG NIKKEI 9,366.80 1.56 % 144.28 MSCI ASIA EX-JP 0.86 % 4.46 EUR/USD 1.289 0.06 % 0.0008 USD/JPY 82.29 -0.19 % -0.1600 10-YR US TSY YLD 1.680 -- 0.00 10-YR BUND YLD 1.432 -- 0.00 SPOT GOLD $1,731.10 0.12 % $2.05 US CRUDE $87.20 -0.21 % -0.18 * Asia shares set for best week in 2 months * Nikkei climbs 1.6 pct to 6-1/2 month high on softer yen * Yen edges up after slide; Greece optimism supports euro * LME copper steady, eyes second week of gains on China * Brent falls towards $110 on weak Europe data * Gold headed for weekly gain, US fiscal worry supports